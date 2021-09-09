Tuft & Needle vs Casper: which mattress is right for you?

If you’re trying to choose between a Tuft & Needle mattress and a Casper, you’re in the right place with our expert comparison article. Here we pit two of America’s best mattress makers against one another to see which (if either) is the right fit for your sleep needs. Our Tuft & Needle vs Casper comparison looks at each brand’s mattress range, and how they compare in terms of price, support and comfort.

Tuft & Needle has the Original, Mint and Hybrid models, which are reasonably priced and well-rated by users looking for an affordable bed. Casper, one of the original mattress in a box brands, offers the Element, Original, Nova and Wave, plus new cooling versions of its popular hybrid mattresses.

In addition to the above criteria, here we’re also comparing Tuft and Needle vs Casper in terms of design and customer feedback, and how long they give you to try your new mattress at home. Spoiler: both brands are on a level pegging with mattress trials, offering 100 nights each. Let’s take a closer look now to see if either will claim a space in your bedroom.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: At a glance

While Casper makes two affordable mattresses (the Element and the Original), from there it jumps in price compared to Tuft & Needle. So we can say straight off that if you have a smaller budget, and you aren’t interested in Casper’s cheaper models, Tuft & Needle is the more affordable of the two. Both brands make mattresses in sizes twin through to Cal king, and each offer hybrid models and some of the best memory foam mattresses in America.

While the Tuft & Needle Hybrid is naturally more cooling than its all-foam siblings, Casper is the better choice overall for hot sleepers. That’s because it has a dedicated cooling technology called Casper Snow - read our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress review to learn about our experience with this.

Who should choose Tuft & Needle?

Co-sleepers who require personalized support

Those looking for affordable high-quality

Anyone who prefers their mattress on the firm side

Who should choose Casper?

Those who tend to sleep hot

Sleepers looking to customize their mattress

Anyone prone to aches and pains

Tuft & Needle mattress range: at a glance Price range: From $645 to $1,895 Type: Bed-in-a-box Best for: Combination sleepers; back sleepers; hot sleepers Firmness: Medium firm (7/10), Firm (8/10) Models: Tuft & Needle Original, Mint Mattress, Tuft & Needle Hybrid Sleep trial 100 nights Warranty 10 years Standout features Reinforced edge support, cooling layers, firm support Materials Adaptive foam, support foam and cooling gel Depth range 10-12” Weight 50lb-139lbs Sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King

Casper mattress range: at a glance Price range: From $395 to $3,595 Type: Bed-in-a-box Best for: Hot sleepers; people with back pain; sleepers who need more support Firmness: Medium-firm (7/10) Models: Wave Hybrid/Hybrid Snow, Nova Hybrid/Hybrid Snow, Original All Foam/Hybrid, Element Sleep trial 100 nights Warranty 10 years Standout features Superior cooling, zoned support, plush comfort Materials Memory foam, polyurethane foam, graphite Depth range 10-13” Weight 46-143lbs Sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Price, trial, shipping

The Tuft & Needle range is nearly twice as small as Casper’s, with just three models to pick from: the Original (from $645), Mint (from $745) and Hybrid (from $995). Size isn’t everything, so while the range is small, it punches above its weight in terms of value for money. If you have a small budget and want the cheapest model, read our Tuft and Needle Original Mattress review to ensure it’s the right pick for you first.

Because Casper offers more in the way of choice and variety, with four mattresses (and two variations each on three of those mattresses), there is a bigger price range at play here. The super-cheap Casper Element starts at $395 for a twin size, and rises to $3,595 for a cooling Wave Hybrid in a Cal king size. Even then, it’s a lot cheaper than recent releases such as the Serta Arctic Mattress, which starts from $3,095.

Even though Casper’s range gets more expensive, both brands offer good value for money considering the tech and quality of materials involved. However they don’t beat Nectar, which remains the best value out of any foam mattress in America - our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review is worth reading if you want to consider another affordable option. See our guide to the latest Nectar mattress sales and deals for the lowest prices.

Tuft & Needle and Casper both offer discounts and cheap mattress deals of up to 15% off too, so it’s worth checking to see what’s on offer, especially if you have your eye on one of the pricier models. We can help here too with our guide to the best Casper mattress sale offers, and the latest Tuft and Needle mattress deals.

It’s worth noting that both brands run a 100-night risk-free trial, plus free delivery and returns, and a ten-year limited warranty. This risk-free trial is an excellent way to ensure you’re getting the right mattress for you, as if you change your mind, you can return it for a refund.

Price, trial and shipping winner: It’s a draw! Both brands offer value for money, with Casper in particular packing high amounts of tech into its hybrid and cooling mattresses. Tuft and Needle is the cheaper of the two overall, but Casper’s more affordable Nova Hybrid is still reasonable. They each offer free shipping and returns, and the trial period is exactly the same length.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Build and materials

Most quality bed-in-a-box models offer a decent support core, as well as cozy comfort thanks to multiple layers of pressure relieving, contouring foam. However, if you are hoping to find any organic or sustainable materials in our Tuft and Needle vs Casper face-off, you’re going to be disappointed.

That said, both brands use low toxicity foam. If you’ve now decided that you want an organic mattress we’d recommend Avocado Green, which has a stunning line of certified organic options - head to our Avocado mattress deals round-up for the best discounts.

Let’s now compare Tuft & Needle vs Casper’s mattress materials and build...

TUFT & NEEDLE keeps it simple with the use of foam on its Original and Mint models, and adds in springs for the Tuft & Needle Hybrid.

It uses its own T&N Adaptive foam across the range, which has an open-cell structure and flexible surface to dissipate body heat. As you go up in price, extra materials are introduced to boost in-bed comfort, as follows:

Tuft & Needle Original:

Firmer feel for back and stomach sleepers

3” of adaptive foam with graphite and cooling gel to regulate overheating

7” of foundational support foam

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

Medium-firm feel for back and side sleepers

5” of adaptive foam with graphite and ceramic cooling gel

7” of foundational support foam

Tuft & Needle Hybrid

Medium-firm feel for all sleepers

Layers of adaptive foam with graphite and ceramic cooling gel, denser adaptive foam, and foundational support foam

Spring layers including 1" of nano coils and 6” of pocket springs

CASPER caters to every type of sleeper, including hot sleepers thanks to the brand's own Snow Technology. You can also choose between all-foam or hybrid mattresses, with Casper’s range using perforated-foam Airscape layers, plus zoned support and durable base layers. While there are no natural or organic materials here, the brand is focusing on becoming more eco-friendly by using up to 70 recycled bottles in each mattress cover. Here’s the lowdown on the range:

Casper Element

Medium firm feel suits most sleepers, including side and back sleepers

A top layer of perforated foam to reduce overheating as you sleep

A durable base designed to prevent sinking and sagging

Casper Original All-Foam

Medium feel suitable for lighter body weights

A top layer of perforated breathable foam keeps you comfortably cool, plus middle layer with zoned support

Durable base to prevent sinking and sagging

Casper Original Hybrid

Medium feel suitable for lighter body weights

A top layer of perforated breathable foam keeps you comfortably cool, plus middle layer with zoned support

A foundation of resilient springs with firm border for extra edge support

Casper Nova Hybrid

Medium feel, ideal for extra pressure point relief

Two layers of perforated foam to reduce heat and move hot air away

Hundreds of resilient springs for lift, support and airflow

Casper Nova Hybrid Snow

Medium feel ideal for extra pressure point relief and those who sleep hot

Two layers of perforated foam plus layer of resilient springs

QuickCool cover with HeatDelete bands and 50% more cooling gel

Casper Wave Hybrid

Medium feel suits most sleepers, including combination sleepers and heavier body weights

Three layers of perforated foam for maximum airflow, plus ergonomic zones and gel pods for full support

Thin coating of cooling gel in cover to absorbs excess heat

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow

Medium feel suits most sleepers, including heavier body weights who sleep hot

3 layers of perforated foam for maximum airflow, plus ergonomic zones and gel pods for full support

QuickCool cover with HeatDelete bands and 50% more cooling gel

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Support and comfort

Tuft &Needle’s medium firm mattresses provide stability and good edge support for couples sharing a bed, plus comfort and durability for a range of sleeping positions. The brand’s most expensive option, the Hybrid, goes the extra mile with firm springs around the edge of the base, as well as a more dense foam layer and nano springs to really boost comfort. If you want a more plush surface to rest on, while still taking advantage of all that stability, a good mattress topper will easily transform any of the cheaper Tuft & Needle models into something more luxurious.

Casper takes the support and comfort a step further by introducing ergonomic zones within each mattress (apart from the Element). These zones deliver varying levels of support to different areas of the body, all of which helps with good spinal alignment (this is important for your posture and in-bed comfort). The Nova and Wave, in particular, have added support for your shoulders and upper body, making them particularly good choices if you have neck and back pain.

Most of the Casper range is rated as a medium firmness, with plenty of plushness on top for cozier snoozing. There’s no need to worry about it being too squishy however, as the zoned areas deliver support where your body needs it.

The entry-level Element provides medium firm comfort using a single piece of foam, with a perforated top layer for cooling. Meanwhile, the much pricier Hybrid Snow has all the features you need for an excellent night’s sleep, including continuous ergonomic zones for full-body relief, softer foam around the shoulders, gel pods under the waist and lower back for spine alignment, and springs for extra lift, support, and airflow.

Winner: Sorry Tuft & Needle, but Casper can’t be beaten on support and comfort. Its Original and Wave models in particular are very highly rated for both of these criteria, with the Snow Technology versions fast-garnering a great reputation as effective cooling mattresses.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: User reviews

Customer reviews are a handy way to see whether a mattress is potentially right for you – in particular, look out for feedback that is relevant to your needs, whether you sleep hot or require extra support. On the Casper and Tuft & Needle websites, user reviews are generally very positive. We recommend reading the average rated reviews (3 out of 5) to get a better overview, as the highest and lowest ratings aren’t always the most insightful.

Also keep an eye out for whether either brand responds to reviews, especially criticism. That will tell you a lot about how you can expect to be treated if you become a customer.

Looking at comments about firmness, value for money and quality of sleep is also recommended. For instance, numerous reviews on Casper’s website state that the Casper Original is super comfy, with comments such as, “I sleep through every single night”, and “This mattress is completely worth the price. It is so comfortable and I sleep so well.” Less favorable comments for Casper included several complaints about delayed delivery, which had not as yet been responded to by the company.

Casper's average user review mattress ratings range from 4.5 out of 5 to 5 out of 5 stars, taken from over 24,800 customer reviews.

Meanwhile, feedback for the Tuft & Needle Original is similar with, “We didn’t realize we slept so poorly until we got this bed”, but there were some negative comments about the longevity of the mattress, which was dealt with promptly by the brand. Every Tuft and Needle mattress has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, generated from over 46,600 user reviews across all three models.

Winner: Tuft & Needle just about pushes ahead when it comes to customer feedback, with lots of positivity all round. Casper has more reviews, but the company is sometimes slow to respond to negative feedback.

Tuft & Needle vs Casper: Which should you choose?

The Tuft & Needle vs Casper battle is equally matched in many areas, including trial periods, free shipping and refunds, and value for money (features versus price). But Casper nudges ahead where it counts: variety, cooling power, and sheer comfort and support.

If you have a smaller budget and want a good all-rounder, or a comfy pick for your guest bedroom, Tuft & Needle has some great options. They are all suitable for most sleeping positions, though side sleepers and people with a lighter body weight might find the Hybrid option too firm.

If you’re overheating in bed is your biggest barrier to good sleep, choose Casper and don’t look back. Ditto if you have back or neck pain, although we would also recommend checking out our Saatva Classic Mattress review for a breathable, plush option that gives you hotel-esque luxury for a lot less.

Again, the Casper hybrids might be too hard (firm) for lighter weight side sleepers, but the all-foam Original would be spot on.

