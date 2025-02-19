How to watch 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' online and from anywhere – Leighton Meester police dramedy

Lou (played by Leighton Meester) feels overwhelmed by the crime epidemic and wants a partner. Her dad, Big Hank, is the Chief of Police (Clancy Brown) and finds her one. Keeping it in the family, and to her utter dismay, he puts her with her little brother Henry (Luke Cook). What could possibly go wrong?

'Good Cop/ Bad Cop' - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info Date and time: "Good Cop/ Bad Cop" is a co-production between The CW and Stan and premieres Wednesday, February 19 in the U.S. and Thursday, February 20 in Australia.

• U.S. — The CW (FREE)

• Australia — Stan

Think Lisa and Bart Simpson with police shields. This new comedy police procedural may rely on a simple premise – sibling antagonism transplanted into a professional setting – but is amplified and taken to the next level by the authority and presence of Big Hank as police/chief father.

And if the family dynamic isn't enough, you can add colourful residents and a serious lack of resources to ramp up the jeopardy and laughs. All told, with a great script and some almost "Naked Gun" quality one liners played straight, it looks like The CW/Stan original co-production may have a winner on their hands.

How to watch 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' in the U.S.

"Good Cop/ Bad Cop" premieres in the U.S. on The CW on Wednesday, February 19 airing at 9 p.m. ET.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch episodes for FREE without cable via The CW website, and also its app that is available on most major streaming devices including smartphones, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.

How to watch 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "Good Cop/Bad Cop" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

Can I watch 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' in Canada?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Good Cop/Bad Cop" in Canada as yet.

Can I watch 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "Good Cop/Bad Cop" in the U.K. as yet.

How to watch 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' in Australia

In Australia, streaming service Stan is the place to find "Good Cop/Bad Cop". It premieres on Thursday, February 20.

Stan plans start from only $12/month.

'Good Cop/Bad Cop' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Peace in the Valley" - When a pharmacy heist becomes a murder investigation, Eden Vale Police Chief, Big Hank, coaxes estranged son, Henry, home to partner with his detective big sister, Lou, despite their wildly different personalities and policing methods.

S01 E02: "The King's Assassin" - While the rest of the force is focused on Big Hank's annual charity fundraiser, Lou and Henry must investigate the suspicious death of a visiting crypto bro who eats a poisonous mushroom.

S01 E03: "Mr Popular" - When the Eden Vale High star quarterback is attacked, disturbing secrets are uncovered that reveal just what extremes people will go to in order to win.

S01 E04: "Found Footage" - TBA

S01 E05: "Family Trees" - TBA

S01 E06: "Explosions" - TBA

S01 E07: "Reprimand" - TBA

S01 E08: "Superstition" - TBA

'Good Cop/Bad Cop' - Cast

Leighton Meester as Lou

Luke Cook as Henry

Clancy Brown as Big Hank

Devon Terrell as Shane Carson

Scott Lee as Joe Bradley

William McKenna as Sam Szczepkowksi

Blazey Best as Nadia Drozdova

Grace Chow as Lily Lim

Shamita Siva as Sarika Ray

'Good Cop/ Bad Cop' - Trailer

Good Cop/Bad Cop (The CW) Trailer HD - Leighton Meester comedy series - YouTube Watch On

