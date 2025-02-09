How to watch 'Big Boys' season 3 online for free – stream all episodes of final series

Creator and writer Jack Rooke set this semi-autobiographical series in the early 2010s when he was personally coming to terms with his sexuality and the death of his father and so "Big Boys" season 3 makes a perfect place to end the cult sitcom as it would also represent his last year at uni. But will Jack and Danny's friendship make it into the adult world?

Read on for details about how to watch "Big Boys" season 3 for free, and how Brits abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Big Boys' season 3: FREE streams, TV channel, start time ► U.K. date and time: "Big Boys" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, February 9 at 10 p.m. GMT on Channel 4, with all episodes dropping online at the time time. The first three episodes are already available to stream on Channel 4+ Premiere for paid subscribers. • FREE STREAM — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Australia — ABC

That's one of the questions most viewers will want answering, because the beautiful, odd couple friendship between a gay and straight guy has touched many. We are warned by the advance publicity, however, that their relationship will be "pushed to its limits".

We're also promised "all the ups and downs of dissertations, deadlines, dating and the devastating departure of Louis Walsh from The X-Factor (for Jack anyway!)" – which dates the show nicely and will bring plenty of 2010s nostalgia. Peggy and Shannon also embark on new romances.

How to watch 'Big Boys' season 3 for FREE in the U.K.

"Big Boys" season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 9 on Channel 4 at 10 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream through Channel 4’s FREE on-demand service (with a TV license). The first two episodes will air back-to-back on release day, then weekly in the same slot. All episodes will also be able to stream online from February 9. The first three episodes are already available to stream on Channel 4 Plus, the paid tier of the broadcaster's online platform which gives you ad-free streaming and select early access. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch "Big Boys" season 3 live or on-demand from anywhere by downloading a handy tool called a VPN.

How to watch 'Big Boys' season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where Channel 4 isn’t available? With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it 100% risk free.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream new episodes of "Big Boys" season 3 just as you would at home.

How to watch 'Big Boys' season 3 around the world

How to watch 'Big Boys' season 3 online in Australia

There is no release date as yet for 'Big Boys' season 3 in Australia but it will likely drop on ABC soon (most probably ABC Entertains). The first two seasons are currently streaming for free on ABC iView.

However, if you're a Brit and on vacation or working Down Under you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Big Boys' season 3 in the U.S.?

As of yet, no U.S. release date has been confirmed for "Big Boys" season 3.

Season 1 and 2 are available on Hulu in the U.S., so we'd expect season 3 to arrive there at some point.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch 'Big Boys' season 3 in Canada?

There are currently no plans to release "Big Boys" in Canada, with neither of the first two seasons finding a home there yet.

Brits visiting Canada can use a VPN to access Channel 4 and watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

'Big Boys' season 3 cast

Narrator: Jack Rooke

Dylan Llewellyn as Jack

Jon Pointing as Danny

Camille Coduri as Peggy, Jack's mum

Annette Badland as Nanny Bingo

Katy Wix as Jules

Izuka Hoyle as Corinne

Olisa Odele as Yemi

Harriet Webb as Shannon

'Big Boys' season 3 episode guide

Season 03 Episode 01: "My Big Fat Gay Greek Holiday" - Just before they return to Brent Uni for the final year, a bigwig at the bingo means the whole gang can jet off to Faliraki for four nights of sun and sex.

S03 E02: "Happy Anniversary You Silly Billy" - TBA

S03 E03: TBA

S03 E04: TBA

S03 E05: TBA

S03 E06: TBA

'Big Boys' season 3 FAQ

What has BAFTA-winning writer and creator, Jack Rooke, said about his show coming to and end? “Ten years ago I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet lil sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates. My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life, and so to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour. I’ve known the ending since the pilot, and I hope it still represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team. I’ll be indebted to them always for giving me the funniest, happiest years making Big Boys 1-3. Thank you!”

