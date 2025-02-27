How to watch 'Bergerac' reboot online – stream reimagined series from anywhere
Housewives' choice Jim Bergerac is back, in the form of a new actor but with the same issues and his old car
New "Bergerac" is not exactly a brand new show nor a straight remake but rather, we are told, a 'reimagining' of the original and much-loved detective show from the 1980s. The premise is still the same: Jim Bergerac must overcome his personal issues and catch the bad guy(s) before they flee the island and escape justice, but these are big boots to fill.
Below we explain how to watch "Bergerac" – the reboot – from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!
The original "Bergerac" starring Jim Nettles ran from 1981 to 1991 and for millions of people was the perfect Sunday evening cozy crime show. Handsome actor playing vulnerable detective? Check. Beautiful scenery courtesy of the island of Jersey? Check. Iconic car? Check. It had everything including one crime to solve per episode.
The new "Bergerac" ticks all the same boxes (and even features the same car) but the six-part first season will focus on the solving of one crime. Damien Molony is the new Jim Bergerac and – a nice touch this – the first season also features Zoë Wanamaker and Philip Glenister who starred in the original show's final episode.
Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Bergerac" online from anywhere today.
How to watch 'Bergerac' for FREE in the U.K.
The "Bergerac" reboot premieres on free-to-air U/U&Drama in the U.K. on Thursday, February 27 at 9 p.m.
You can watch the U&Drama channel on TV via Freeview or similar apps if you don't have a set top box, or you can stream on-demand on the U website.
Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "Bergerac" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.
How to watch 'Bergerac' from abroad
The reboot of the popular 1980s detective show has been bought by NPO in Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark and BBC First in Poland (release dates TBA) so you will be able to watch it in loads of countries.
However, if you find yourself in a country where "Bergerac" isn't streaming, or where it hasn't arrived yet, there's an easy solution.
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to U and watch "Bergerac" online just like you would at home.
How to watch 'Bergerac' around the world
How to watch the 'Bergerac' reboot in the U.S. and Canada
As yet there are no announced plans to show the rebooted "Bergerac" in the U.S. and Canada.
Eight seasons of the original show are available on Britbox, however, so it may be that the new instalment follows onto that subscription service at some point.
However, if you're from a country where "Bergerac"is available you can still watch your domestic stream even when away for the holidays by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'Bergerac' reboot in Australia
"Bergerac" – the reboot – is set to be available in Australia on ABC, though a release date is TBA.
ABC is a free channel, and you can also stream content for free via ABC iView.
Traveling abroad? Watch you usual domestic stream even when away for the holidays by using a VPN. Our favorite VPN for streaming is NordVPN.
How to watch 'Bergerac' reboot in New Zealand
The "Bergerac" reboot will be available in New Zealand on TVNZ, but there isn't an official release date just yet.
TVNZ is a free to air channel, and their streaming service TVNZ+ is also free to watch, showing content live and on-demand.
Traveling abroad? Watch you usual domestic stream even when away for the holidays by using a VPN. Our favorite VPN for streaming is NordVPN.
'Bergerac' cast
- Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac
- Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford
- Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield
- Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton
- Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier
- Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal
- Celine Arden as Kara Molloy
- Luke Nunn as Simon Calvert
- Timothy Renouf as Julian Wakefield
- Chloe Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac
'Bergerac' episode guide
Season 01 Episode 01: "Picking It Up" - Jim returns to work after being on compassionate leave following the death of his wife. He is battling his demons and grappling with grief and alcoholism.
S01 E02: "Nice People Die In Bed" - TBA
S01 E03: "Campaign for Silence" - TBA
S01 E04: "Almost Like A Holiday" - TBA
S01 E05: "A Cry in the Night" - TBA
S01 E06: "What Dreams May Come?" - TBA
'Bergerac' trailer
'Bergerac' FAQs
What does the Jim Nettles, the original Bergerac, make of the new show?
Damien Molony (Bergerac v.02) sat down with Nettles (v.01) to discuss the new show, the island of Jersey and the iconic red Triumph Roadster. The 10-minute interview can be viewed on free-streaming service U with a teaser below.
Where was the 'Bergerac' reboot filmed?
The show was filmed primarily in Jersey, including in the capital of St Helier. Some scenes were also shot in Plymouth, Devon.
What has Damien Molony been in before?
You may recognise Damien Molony from lots of the different things. The Irish actor played Hal York in "Being Human" and starred in "Crashing" and "GameFace". More recently, he starred as Dylan in "Brassic" and Tyler in "The Split". He also made a cameo in "Derry Girls".
Other actors reportedly linked to the role of Jim Bergerac in the reboot were James Norton and David Tennant.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch David Mitchell in Ludwig
- Best streaming VPN
- How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 online from anywhere
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
My favorite movie of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s a unique supernatural thriller
New on Netflix in March 2025 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch