How to watch 'Bergerac' reboot online – stream reimagined series from anywhere

New "Bergerac" is not exactly a brand new show nor a straight remake but rather, we are told, a 'reimagining' of the original and much-loved detective show from the 1980s. The premise is still the same: Jim Bergerac must overcome his personal issues and catch the bad guy(s) before they flee the island and escape justice, but these are big boots to fill.

Below we explain how to watch "Bergerac" – the reboot – from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

"Bergerac" TV channel, free stream The "Bergerac" reboot premieres and will be able to stream on U/U&Drama on Thursday, February 27.

• FREE STREAM — U/U&Drama (U.K.) • Australia — ABC/iView (FREE) • New Zealand — TVNZ

The original "Bergerac" starring Jim Nettles ran from 1981 to 1991 and for millions of people was the perfect Sunday evening cozy crime show. Handsome actor playing vulnerable detective? Check. Beautiful scenery courtesy of the island of Jersey? Check. Iconic car? Check. It had everything including one crime to solve per episode.

The new "Bergerac" ticks all the same boxes (and even features the same car) but the six-part first season will focus on the solving of one crime. Damien Molony is the new Jim Bergerac and – a nice touch this – the first season also features Zoë Wanamaker and Philip Glenister who starred in the original show's final episode.

Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Bergerac" online from anywhere today.

How to watch 'Bergerac' for FREE in the U.K.

The "Bergerac" reboot premieres on free-to-air U/U&Drama in the U.K. on Thursday, February 27 at 9 p.m.

You can watch the U&Drama channel on TV via Freeview or similar apps if you don't have a set top box, or you can stream on-demand on the U website.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "Bergerac" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

How to watch 'Bergerac' from abroad

The reboot of the popular 1980s detective show has been bought by NPO in Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark and BBC First in Poland (release dates TBA) so you will be able to watch it in loads of countries.

However, if you find yourself in a country where "Bergerac" isn't streaming, or where it hasn't arrived yet, there's an easy solution.

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

How to watch 'Bergerac' around the world

How to watch the 'Bergerac' reboot in the U.S. and Canada

As yet there are no announced plans to show the rebooted "Bergerac" in the U.S. and Canada.

Eight seasons of the original show are available on Britbox, however, so it may be that the new instalment follows onto that subscription service at some point.

How to watch 'Bergerac' reboot in Australia

"Bergerac" – the reboot – is set to be available in Australia on ABC, though a release date is TBA.

ABC is a free channel, and you can also stream content for free via ABC iView.

How to watch 'Bergerac' reboot in New Zealand

The "Bergerac" reboot will be available in New Zealand on TVNZ, but there isn't an official release date just yet.

TVNZ is a free to air channel, and their streaming service TVNZ+ is also free to watch, showing content live and on-demand.

'Bergerac' cast

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac

Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford

Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield

Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton

Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier

Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal

Celine Arden as Kara Molloy

Luke Nunn as Simon Calvert

Timothy Renouf as Julian Wakefield

Chloe Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac

'Bergerac' episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Picking It Up" - Jim returns to work after being on compassionate leave following the death of his wife. He is battling his demons and grappling with grief and alcoholism.

S01 E02: "Nice People Die In Bed" - TBA

S01 E03: "Campaign for Silence" - TBA

S01 E04: "Almost Like A Holiday" - TBA

S01 E05: "A Cry in the Night" - TBA

S01 E06: "What Dreams May Come?" - TBA

'Bergerac' trailer

Bergerac | Coming soon to Stream Free on U - YouTube Watch On

'Bergerac' FAQs

What does the Jim Nettles, the original Bergerac, make of the new show? Damien Molony (Bergerac v.02) sat down with Nettles (v.01) to discuss the new show, the island of Jersey and the iconic red Triumph Roadster. The 10-minute interview can be viewed on free-streaming service U with a teaser below.

Bergerac Meets Bergerac | Watch in full on U from 24th Feb 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Where was the 'Bergerac' reboot filmed? The show was filmed primarily in Jersey, including in the capital of St Helier. Some scenes were also shot in Plymouth, Devon.

What has Damien Molony been in before? You may recognise Damien Molony from lots of the different things. The Irish actor played Hal York in "Being Human" and starred in "Crashing" and "GameFace". More recently, he starred as Dylan in "Brassic" and Tyler in "The Split". He also made a cameo in "Derry Girls". Other actors reportedly linked to the role of Jim Bergerac in the reboot were James Norton and David Tennant.

