I saw 109 movies in theaters in 2024 — here's the 9 best you missed and where to stream them now

Throughout 2024, I saw 109 movies in theaters (and counting). While I've already highlighted my best and worst picks of the year when you see so many movies in cinemas, you inevitably watch a lot that fly under the radar.

In this list, I’m rounding up the movies released in 2024 that deserved a little more attention. You won’t find the likes of “Wicked”, “Dune Part Two”, “Deadpool & Wolverine” or “Alien: Romulus” here, instead these are the flicks that hit theaters over the past 12 months that can be considered overlooked, and in a few cases even underrated by critics (at least, in my opinion).

While none of these movies stayed in theaters very long (a couple of them barely lasted a week in my local cinema), the good news is they can be watched at home right now, so let’s dive into the best movies of 2024 that you (probably) missed and where to stream them.

'A Different Man'

One of my favorite performances of the year was by Adam Pearson in “A Different Man”. Sebastian Stan’s work has been getting the lion's share of attention (and the Avengers alumnus deserves those praises) but it’s Pearson's performance that I remember most vividly, even months after watching this movie in theaters. A psychological thriller with a real dark comic edge, “A Different Man” is a provocative exploration of a flawed individual.

Sebastian Stan plays Edward, a meek actor with neurofibromatosis, who undergoes an experimental medical procedure that transforms his appearance and adopts a new identity as Guy. At first, his new face seems like a blessing, but after meeting Oswald (Pearson), a charming performer with neurofibromatosis who lives freely in a way Edward never could, jealousy begins to eat away at Guy, and eventually he completely snaps.

Watch on Amazon or Apple with purchase

'I Saw the TV Glow'

“I Saw the TV Glow” is probably the most haunting movie I saw in 2024, and that’s not because it’s stuffed full of nightmarish creatures or chest-bursting aliens, instead this supernatural drama has stuck with me all these months later due to its oppressively eerie tone. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, it’s an uncomfortable but absorbing journey into a surreal television world bursting with tragic subtext and wonderfully warped visuals.

Owen (Justice Smith) is a socially awkward teenager who feels trapped in his small-town surroundings. Meeting a kindred spirit in the rebellious Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), the two bond over a bizarre and off-kilter TV show called “The Pink Opaque”, but when Maddy suddenly disappears one night, and the cult show is canceled shortly afterward (with an unresolved cliffhanger ending), Owen’s grip on reality loosens and his psyche cracks.

Watch on Max now

'Kneecap'

I typically find that with musical biopics you need to be at least somewhat of a fan of the artist in question to get the most from the experience, but not with “Kneecap”. Let’s just say the Irish hip-hop group’s music isn’t to my taste, but I found this comedy to be a complete hoot. It’s not only one of the funniest movies of 2024, but a strong shout to be ranked as one of the most outrageous comedies I’ve ever seen. Do not watch this with your parents!

“Kneecap” is unique not just for its scrappy spirit and eccentric presentation, but also because the members of the eponymous rap group all feature in the movie. And I don’t mean in small cameo roles either, the trio that make up the Kneecap group each appear in this flick as (fictionalized) versions of themselves. This gives “Kneecap” a real authenticity and it turns out the three can act just as well as they can belt out provocative lyrics on stage.

Watch on Netflix now

'Strange Darling'

There were plenty of excellent thrillers in 2024, but “Strange Darling” got a little lost in the shuffle. Told in six distinct chapters, and presented out of order, it offers a twisting narrative where nothing is what it seems. Designed to challenge your assumptions of the victim and the villain, it’s not only hugely suspenseful but remarkably well crafted and boasts two incredible performances at its core from Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner.

Set against the backdrop of a dangerous serial killer carving a bloody path across the Western United States, “Strange Darling” centers on an unnamed man (Gallner) and lady (Fitzgerald) who meet at a seedy motel for a one-night stand that very quickly becomes something far more deadly. You might think you know where this one is going, but trust me, what starts as a cat-and-mouse chase descends into something sinister.

Watch on Amazon or Apple with purchase

'Evil Does Not Exist'

“Evil Does Not Exist” is almost more of a mood piece than a traditional movie. There is a plot, but it’s threadbare and many scenes opt to linger on shots of stunning nature, or characters just going about their everyday lives. This slow pace will alienate some viewers, and it’s certainly not a movie I would universally recommend for this reason, but if you’re looking for stunning cinematography and a simple but thought-provoking story, don’t skip it.

Set in the rural hamlet of Mizubiki, just outside of Tokyo, “Evil Does Not Exist” is a fable that sees man clash with nature. Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) lives a modest life with his young daughter in this picturesque village but when a developer plans to create a profit-driven glamping site nearby, the local residents raise their concerns. But Takumi finds himself conflicted about the idea as he’s asked to help guide two city workers as they survey the site.

Watch on Amazon and Apple with purchase

'Mother’s Instinct'

If you were to look up “Mother’s Instinct” on Rotten Tomatoes you would be met with a rotten score from critics and viewers alike. While the review aggregate site isn’t a flawless metric for determining a movie’s quality, there’s no denying it greatly influences the watching habits of millions of people. So, I’m especially disappointed to see this '60s-set thriller earn such low scores, as I have to say I found myself hooked throughout and loved the ending.

Frankly, when you pair together Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, you’re always going to have my interest, and the two talented actresses are not wasted here (at least in my opinion). They play housewives, Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), who are neighbors and best friends. They both seem to live perfect lives, but in the wake of a tragic accident things begin to unravel and their close friendship makes way for guilt, suspicion and paranoia.

Watch on Amazon and Apple with purchase

'The Piano Lesson'

“The Piano Lesson” made barely a splash when it launched on Netflix in late November, and its imprint on the theatrical box office was even smaller just a few weeks beforehand. To paint a grim picture, in my opening night screening, I could count the number of attendees on just a single hand. That’s a shame as this adaptation of the famous August Wilson play is theatrical in the best sense of the word, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

Set in 1930s Pittsburgh with the Great Depression as a backdrop, Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) has devised a plan to buy some land of his own. To do so he’ll need to sell the family’s piano, but his headstrong sister, Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler), has no intention of parting with the heirloom. Also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Corey Hawkins and Michael Potts, “The Piano Lesson” is an intimate drama crackling with a fiery energy.

Watch on Netflix now

'In a Violent Nature'

Ever wanted to watch a slasher movie from the perspective of the killer? Then “In a Violent Nature” is the flick you’ve been waiting for. Centered on a pretty novel, but ultimately artistically limiting, narrative framing, this horror very much earns the use of “violent” in its title. If you’re even a little bit squeamish, then you’ll want to avoid this one because there’s so much brutality that “Terrifier 3” is given a run for its money. But I promise there is more to enjoy here than just very dumb teenagers getting butchered in a woodland setting.

The story is your usual genre fluff — an unkillable supernatural stalker is inadvertently awoken by clueless teens and picked off one by one — but being able to track the killer every step of the way makes for a very different experience. Naturally, this approach leads to less tension and scares, but there is a creepiness to knowing a clueless victim is about to be ripped to shreds as they go about their business unaware of the killer. A sequel was also announced over the summer so this is the start of a new horror franchise.

Watch on AMC Plus now

'The Outrun'

Saoirse Ronan is rapidly becoming an underrated actress as her performances in “Biltz” and “The Outrun” are on course to be subbed at most major award shows. While I can understand the former being omitted, her work in the latter deserves recognition. This drama does stumble a little too often in the storytelling department but Ronan’s soulful performance will keep you invested until the bittersweet end, and it’s worth watching for her alone.

Ronan plays Rona, a young woman who has returned to the rugged Orkney Islands off the north coast of Scotland following a period of living in London that saw her spiral into alcoholism. Trying to come to grips with her new/old life, and battle her addiction, she finds the wild beauty of the lands inspiring but struggles to connect with her family and those around her. Based on co-screenwriter Amy Liptrot’s memoir of the same name, “The Outrun” is a human story that isn't afraid to show the failures of its lead character.

Watch on Amazon or Apple with purchase