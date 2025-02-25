Confirmed: Max lands Down Under in March, will exclusively screen The Last of Us Season 2

After months of speculation, HBO's own streamer Max, is hitting Aussie shores next month, debuting March 31st.

As per a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ has finally confirmed a date for the DTC service in Australia. Max will launch down under with a range of subscription tiers, including premium, standard and an ad-supported offering. Prices have yet to be disclosed.

Max will be available for subscription on its website and via the App and Google Play stores. It will also be available on all major devices such as mobile, tablets, gaming consoles and Smart TVs, as well as streaming devices like Hubbl. The company has also announced a launch partnership with Foxtel, allowing subscribers to gain access to the Max app at no additional cost.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and global streaming president, JB Perrette previously stated last year that HBO's content has performed "extremely well" in two large international markets: the UK and Australia.

Perrette doubled down on sentiment that Australia is a key market for HBO in a statement, acknowledging that the company has been "clear that the globalisation of Max is a top priority, and Australia represents one of our biggest new markets and a significant opportunity to delight even more fans with the incredible stories told by our iconic brands".

"Combining an unrivalled breadth of high-quality content, legendary franchises and a strong product experience, Australians can look forward to the highest-calibre streaming proposition from March 31," Perrette added.

What's coming to Max Australia?

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Max will bring together iconic brands and franchises in one place, including HBO, Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Harry Potter and Cartoon Network. Alongside these franchises, fans can expect to watch their favourite reruns of Friends (coming on April 1), The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty.

As for new content heading to the platform, highly anticipated HBO originals like It: Welcome to Derry and GoT spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will make their debut. It has also been confirmed that season 2 of the hit show, The Last of Us, will debut exclusively on Max in Australia on April 14. These new features will join the ranks of beloved HBO shows like And Just Like That, House of the Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker.

Max has also noted, as The White Lotus season three will be underway when it launches, the remainder of the series will be available on Binge, Foxtel Now, alongside its entirety on Max.

Subscribers can also stream recent theatrical releases, such as Barbie, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Twisters and classic franchises like Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe.

We're a few weeks out from obtaining pricing information, but we'll keep you updated when the time comes. As for now, fans can still enjoy the US TV giant's catalogue on Binge.