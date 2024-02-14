6 rom-coms guaranteed to please on Valentine’s Day

Of all the days in the calendar year to cosy up to your loved one and stream rom-coms together, today’s an extra special one. With February 14 upon us, you may be scrambling to plan a last-minute date night, or maybe you’re looking to binge watch a flick or two with friends. So, if you need an entertaining watch for a low-key Valentine’s Day, we've got you covered.

Featuring some of the best (and the cheesiest) romantic tropes, these rom-coms will ignite conversations into deeper themes, or provide some good-hearted laughs. Whatever the case, there's sure to be a film or two for everyone to enjoy, even if you’re flying solo.

If you're looking for some new streamers to try out, we've got a dedicated guide to the best streaming services available in Australia, and if you're looking for a price comparison guide, we've got that too.

Either way, no matter how you spend your Valentine's Day this year — with someone special, friends, family or just by yourself — there's always a reason to celebrate with some classic, feel-good romantic comedies.

Valentine's Day (2010)

It would be remiss of me not to start this round-up with this essential and aptly named film. Valentine's Day was released amid the peak of ensemble stories, and much like other movies in this category, it isn't half bad. Notably, it gave Taylor Swift her very first major role (other than starring as herself in earlier works), and it plays into every romantic cliché where possible.

In a series of interconnected stories, various residents of Los Angeles experience the highs and lows of love during a single day. As the story unfolds, characters go on first and last dates, experience youthful crushes, and reconnect with old flames. While it flopped on Rotten Tomatoes , this cheesy celeb-filled rom-com is good for the occasional (read: once a year) viewing if you're keen for some good laughs.

Watch it on Binge or Foxtel Now .

To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

If you've yet to watch this film (or its sequels or spin-off series), you've probably lived under a rock for the past six years. Scoring a massive 96% on the Tomatometer , this teen rom-com centres around Lara-Jean Covey (Lana Condor) as her love letters to her past crushes are unexpectedly exposed and start to wreak havoc on her life. In true teen cliché fashion, to avoid a complicated situation with her sister Margot (Janel Parrish), Lara-Jean begins to "fake date" the ever-so-charming Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

This film reinvigorated rom-coms on Netflix, with its top reviews praising its relatable characters and how it depends on romantic tropes — but not in a sickeningly sweet way. If you're coupled up, it's a definite watch, but it's just as fun to watch with friends, family or your dog.

Watch it on Netflix.

The Princess Bride (1987)

If you're after some swashbuckling action thrown into a love story, this classic romance is for you. Ranking at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes , The Princess Bride is a timeless, postmodern fairy tale that is arguably Cary Elwes’ best work (I admit, I may be biased here).

Based on a novel with the same name (and loyal fanbase), the story follows the daring journey of Westley (Elwes) as he travels across the kingdom of Florin to reunite and save his one true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright). Along the way, Westley gains a crew, including the infamous Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and a giant named Fezznick (Andre the Giant), with whom he seeks to overthrow the Prince and Buttercup's betrothed, Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon).

Stream it on Stan .

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Another film that debuted in 2018 and ranked relatively highly on the Tomatometer is director Jon Chu's Crazy Rich Asians. A book-to-movie adaptation, this visually stunning rom-com set in the heart of Singapore sent audiences and critics for a spin upon its release.

The story follows underdog heroine Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she happily accompanies her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to his best friend's wedding in Singapore, just before learning how extremely wealthy his family is — and how he massively underplays it. After being thrust into the spotlight of aunties, socialites and quirky families, Rachel must face her ultimate challenge — Nick's beloved mother, Eleanor Young (Michelle Yoh).

Stream on Binge .

Rye Lane (2023)

One of the newest films on this list, and easily one of my new favourites, is this bittersweet entry from Searchlight Pictures. Certified 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes , Rye Lane offers a heartwarming addition to the rom-com canon for any viewer.

The film centres around a day in the lives of two twenty-somethings, Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), who are both reeling from bad breakups. The two end up connecting over a chance meeting and a rather eventful day in South London, ultimately helping each other restore faith in true love once more.

Steam on Disney Plus .

Muriel's Wedding (1994)

This classic follows the evolution of once-socially awkward Muriel Heslop (Toni Collette) and her obsession with getting married. Unfortunately for Muriel, she's never been on a date because of her oppressive politician father, Bill Heslop (Bill Hunter). When she meets fellow outcast Rhonda Epinstalk (Rachel Griffiths), the two become fast friends and move to Sydney, where Muriel changes everything about herself (including changing her name) to live out her wedded-bliss fantasies.

This Toni Collette-led Australian masterpiece from the ‘90s has cultivated a mass fanbase. Critics praise the film for its funny and strange nature, graced with strong human compassion and a healthy dose of social satire. It does feature some darker moments, but all in all, it is a fun watch for any single person looking to reinvent themselves (and want to know what they should avoid).