Netflix just got one of my all-time favorite rom-coms — 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' is a must-watch for one scene alone

Like all the best streaming services, Netflix is constantly adding great new movies to its library.

As of today (May 1), the streamer is now home to one of my all-time favorite romantic comedies: 2011's "Crazy, Stupid, Love".

I'm not entirely sure how many times I have seen Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's witty watch, but it's just one of those movies I've never gotten tired of.

If you've not seen "Crazy, Stupid, Love" before, you can find a little more info about Netflix's new arrival (and why I love it so much) below.

What is 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' about?

Crazy, Stupid, Love. - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" introduces to middle-aged Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell), a guy who seemingly has the perfect life with his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore).

Well, until Emily lets slip she wants a divorce one night, at least, and he's left scrambling to navigate single life.

One evening, he crosses paths with professional bachelor, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), and Jacob offers to help him, in Jacob's words, "rediscover his manhood". In the process, both end up learning some serious lessons about life and love.

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" also features Emma Stone, Lio Tipton, Jonah Bobo, Joey King, Marisa Tomei, John Carroll Lynch, Josh Groban, and Kevin Bacon, among others.

Why you should stream 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' on Netflix

(Image credit: RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" has long been one of my favorite romantic comedies. It's a relatable look at the messy world of dating that gets the most out of a talented cast playing realistic characters.

As two sides of a very, very different coin, Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell work really well. Carell's incredibly likable as the affable Cal, and the decision to play him off against Gosling's comical pick-up artist a-hole is a recipe for plenty of laughs.

Post-"Barbie", Gosling being very funny might not be as much of a surprise, but the pair has great comedic chemistry here.

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" is not just funny, though, as Jacob's "loser-training" routine isn't the only string to its bow. It's not perfect — the uncomfortable side plot involving Cal's son and his crusade to get his babysitter to notice him being the biggest flaw — but it is frequently funny, at times cringe-inducing, surprising, and genuinely romantic.

It may not be the greatest movie of all time, but "Crazy, Stupid, Love" is a thoroughly entertaining slice of screwball fun, and I'd strongly suggest checking it out now that "Crazy, Stupid, Love" is streaming on Netflix.

And, as that headline suggests, it's worth seeing for one scene in particular (if you've already seen "Crazy, Stupid, Love", you know the one). It's a chaotic blast that comes out of nowhere and is, quite frankly, peak cinema.

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

It's not just me who rates "Crazy, Stupid, Love"; it's got a solid rating from critics and viewers alike.

The movie is Certified Fresh on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, and currently holds a 79% critics score and a 78% rating on the Popcornmeter.

While I'd dispute the first part of the summary, the site's critical consensus reads: "It never lives up to the first part of its title, but "Crazy, Stupid, Love's" unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws."

Reviewing for Empire, Olly Richards rated the movie 4/5 stars and called it "a wonderful comedy of romance, pain and getting it all wrong until somebody makes you do it right."

Over at Variety, Peter Debruge called it "wise and wonderfully character-driven", writing: "Instead of forcing the material to go high-concept or lowbrow, Warner Bros. trusts a first-rate cast and rock-solid script".

Hopefully, that's enough to convince you to stream "Crazy, Stupid, Love" on Netflix. But if you're not in the mood for a fizzy romantic comedy, or you're just not sold on streaming it, and still need help finding your next watch, we can help.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix movies for more top picks.