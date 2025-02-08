UFC 312 live stream — how to watch Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 online from anywhere

Saturday is poised to be a g'day for MMA fans, with UFC 312 heading Down Under for a duo of title fights: Dricus du Plessis defending his Middleweight Championship in a rematch with Sean Strickland, and the undefeated Tatiana Suarez is shooting for her first strap. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 312 live streams online and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 312 live stream, date, time, TV Channels ► Date: Sunday, February 9 (Sat. in U.S.)

► UFC 312 main card: 10 p.m. ET (Sat) / 7 p.m. PT (Sat) / 3 a.m. GMT / 2 p.m. AEDT. Prelims from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sat.

► Du Plessis vs Strickland ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Sat) / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV deals

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It's been just over a year since Du Plessis deposed Strickland from his middleweight throne in Toronto, with Stillknocks getting the benefit of a split decision to become South Africa's first-ever UFC champion. Since then, he tapped out former champ Israel Adesanya, but a rematch with Strickland was always going to be on the cards.

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney will hold great memories for Tarzan. That's where he got his first taste of UFC gold, defeating Adesanya for that middleweight belt. The Californian is rarely short of a controversial soundbite, but he'll want to do his talking in the Pentagon this weekend.

The finale bout is preceded immediately by Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez, with the former Ultimate Fighter winner hoping to add further to her impressive resume. Keep reading for where to watch UFC 312 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 312 a pay-per-view (PPV) fight? Yes and no. UFC 312 is a PPV event in many countries like the U.S. and Canada. But there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. It's on regular TNT Sports in the U.K., for example. That's worth knowing if you're a British citizen away from home, because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 312 on TNT Sports as usual. We'd recommend NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 312 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch du Plessis vs Strickland and the rest of UFC 312 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling but making your device appear to be back home. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

UFC 312 live streams of Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 and the main card — plus, all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — will be available through PPV on ESPN Plus in the U.S.

The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 312 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as the PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 312 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including ESPN2 and Disney Plus — with the early prelims also showing on UFC Fight Pass costing from $14.999 for two months.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 312 on your usual platform, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 312's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 312 live stream in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K, the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. GMT, with Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get with various Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, the UFC 312 main card will be live on Sunday, February 9 from 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 312 full fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Dricus du Plessis (c) vs Sean Strickland — UFC Middleweight Championship

— UFC Middleweight Championship Zhang Weili (c) vs Tatiana Suarez — UFC Women's Strawweight Championship

— UFC Women's Strawweight Championship Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira — Heavyweight

— Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato — Light heavyweight

— Light heavyweight Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado — Welterweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, ESPN2 & Disney+

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos — Featherweight

— Featherweight Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev — Lightweight

— Lightweight Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil — Women's Flyweight

— Women's Flyweight Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria — Bantamweight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass

Rong Zhu vs Kody Steele — Lightweight

— Lightweight Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset — Welterweight

— Welterweight Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli — Lightweight

— Lightweight Park Hyun-sung vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel — Flyweight

