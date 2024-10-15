Mexico vs USA live stream: How to watch 2024 international friendly game online

The Mexico vs USA live stream features two FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosts meeting in an international friendly that has plenty riding on it for both teams — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Mexico vs USA live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Mexico vs USA live stream takes place Tuesday October 15.

► Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. BST (Oct 16) / 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Oct. 16)

• WATCH FREE — Azteca7, Canal 5 (MEX), L'Equipe (FRA)

• U.S. — Watch on Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Mexico haven't played a competitive fixture since a limp group stage exit in this summer's Copa America, so boss Javier Aguirre will be determined to register another friendly win after September's 3-0 defeat of New Zealand. Following a non-official 2-2 draw with La Liga side Valencia last week, it's back to Zapopan as el Tri look to beat a team they haven't won against in seven attempts since 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival as USMNT boss represents a fascinating proposition ahead of their co-hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup. The former Spurs, PSG and Chelsea boss began his reign with a 2-0 defeat of Panama on Saturday with Milan midfielder Yunus Musah registering the first goal of the Poch era. The US haven't conceded once in their last six outings against their fellow World Cup co-hosts, and will hope for further success.

This may be designated a friendly, but it never is between these near neighbors, to go with all that Poch intrigue. Read on to find out how to watch Mexico vs USA live online and on TV below.

How to watch Mexico vs USA for FREE

There's great news for soccer fans in Mexico wanting to watch this friendly — free coverage will be shown for FREE on both the Azteca7 and Canal 5 channels. The Mexico vs USA live stream is also available on free-to-air L'Equipe TV in France.

If you're a Mexican or French resident away from home this weekend you can still tune in to the match using a VPN. We explain how below...

Watch Mexico vs USA from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Mexico vs USA live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view your usual Mexican service, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca 7 or another service listed below that's showing Mexico vs USA and watch the game.

Watch Mexico vs USA in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Mexico live stream on TUDN or TNT, depending on whether you want Spanish or English commentary.

If you've cut the cord, one of the best ways to tune is is via streaming service Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, which gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Mexico vs USA live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network, plus TUDN.

Watch Mexico vs USA in Canada

Canadians can also watch a Mexico vs USA live stream on Fubo . The streamer is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $34.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Can I watch Mexico vs USA in the U.K. or the rest of the world?

Unfortunately, there will be no Mexico vs USA live stream in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K., or any countries without coverage, can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

