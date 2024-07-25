NFL fans can score Sunday Ticket for free — here's how

NFL Sundays are fast approaching, and that means it's time to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket. And while the NFL season begins on August 1 with the Hall of Fame Game, you can score Sunday Ticket for free right now.

For those who are unfamiliar, Sunday Ticket gives you access to every regular season out-of-market game. That means you won't actually be able to use it to watch the Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio, but you will be able to start watching out-of-market games on September 8 at 1 p.m. ET when the first Sunday of the regular season kicks off.

The only catch to this incredible offer? You'll need Verizon. It's giving away the Sunday Ticket to select customers for a limited time. Here's how to see if you're eligible as well as how to redeem your offer once you have it.

Who is eligible for free NFL Sunday Ticket

There are a few different ways to score free Sunday Ticket. You can be a new or existing wireless customer or add one of Verizon's "premium" Home Internet offerings. Here are the full details on who is eligible:

Eligible wireless customers

New premium unlimited mobile customers

Existing customers who add a new line to their existing account

Customers who purchase a select smartphone — Verizon explicitly mentions the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 or the Google Pixel Fold — and then also sign up for a mobile line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate

Eligible home internet customers

New customers who sign up for premium Verizon home internet plans: 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus, or Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig

Existing customers who upgrade to a premium home internet plan

The good news is even if you're not eligible for free NFL Sunday Ticket, you can still get $100 off just for being a Verizon customer.

How to redeem your free NFL Sunday Ticket offer

To redeem your free NFL Sunday Ticket offer, you must redeem your offer in My Verizon and then activate your Sunday Ticket subscription through YouTube. You'll have until December 10 or within 60 days from when you redeem your offer — whichever comes first. You cannot combine this offer with an existing Sunday Ticket subscription.

It's also currently unclear if this promotional subscription will allow you to access Sunday Ticket through both the YouTube TV and YouTube platforms, or just through YouTube. NFL Sunday Ticket does not require a YouTube TV subscription because it is also offered through YouTube Primetime Channels and is the same product on either platform. We've reached out to Verizon for clarification and will update this article if we hear back.

Finally, there is one last offer from Verizon! In addition to the aforementioned Sunday Ticket promotions, Verizon is also offering all 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios internet customers $10 a month (for 12 months) off on YouTube TV base subscriptions. This offer is not eligible for those who are already YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers or have been in the past, but everyone else can score a discount on one of the best cable alternatives out there.