How to watch stage 10 of the Tour de France: can Cavendish take his tally to 36?

Watch stage 10 of the Tour de France as the race resumes after a much needed day off. It's 187km pan-flat sprint stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond that a certain Mark Cavendish may fancy as the cherry on his 2024 cake.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour de France 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de France 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour de France 2024 stage 10 live stream starts at 11.45 GMT.

Following a crazy first week of action and intrigue, just 96 seconds separate the top four of Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and the leader Tadej Pogačar. It won't be an easy day at the front, though. The sprinters will be looking for blood, especially Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck. He was the top fast man last year but has not found that form in 2024 so far and, although he's been close, he is desperate for a win.

The only sprinter to have two wins in this Tour is Biniam Girmay, so he is now the hot favourite. Wins feed confidence and, as the holder of the green sprint jersey, he will want as many points as he can get each day to protect his lead.

Of course never count out Cavendish. He's reached the magic 35 wins but it's in his DNA to want more, so we should be set for another thrilling finish, particularly with that monkey off the Manxman's back? We have all the details for how to watch the Tour de France just below, including TV channels and free streams.

FREE Tour de France 2024 live streams

If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2024.

The UK's ITV ITVX and Australia’s SBS are set to serve up free streams of the biggest race of 2024 as is Italy's Rai , Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV

But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour de France 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Tour de France 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour de France on NBC. It'll also be available to stream via Peacock (from $4.99 per month).

If you don't have NBC via cable or you've already cut the cord, you can watch the network via DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial) or Hulu with Live TV ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial).

In addition to showing the Tour de France 2024, Peacock airs most Premier League soccer matches as well as a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Tour de France 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Every Tour de France stage is being shown for free in the U.K. courtesy of ITV and ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).

For those who prefer Welsh-language commentary, S4C is also providing free coverage of the race. This can be accessed for free via BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage of the 2024 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

How to watch Tour de France 2024 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tour de France on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

