Tour de France 2024: How to watch live coverage from anywhere

The biggest race of the year, the Tour de France 2024, is here! Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the overwhelming favorite, what with his scintillating form, and because his main rivals have all sustained injuries in the early part of the year.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour de France 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de France 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour de France 2024 live streams take place between Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, July 21. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on ITVX (UK) SBS (Australia) RAIplay (Italy) RTBF (Belgium) France.tv (France)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) are the main other riders with their eyes on the big prizr but the trio of leaders at Ineos Grenadiers, Tom Pidcock, Egan Bernal and Carlos Rodríguez will all fancy themselves for the podium.

Of course the Tour is not all about the race for yellow. There are a multitude of sub plots to enjoy watching each day. Not least of these is newly-knighted Sir Mark Cavendish and his quest to win one last Tour de France stage to take his overall record to 35. After coming out of retirement for ONE LAST TRY will all the stars finally aline – or will he just have to settle for sharing the record with Eddy Merckx?

Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2024 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tour de France 2024 live streams

If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2024.

The UK's ITV ITVX and Australia’s SBS are set to serve up free streams of the biggest race of 2024 as is Italy's Rai , Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV

But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour de France 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Tour de France 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour de France on NBC. It'll also be available to stream via Peacock (from $4.99 per month).

If you don't have NBC via cable or you've already cut the cord, you can watch the network via DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial) or Hulu with Live TV ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial).

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

In addition to showing the Tour de France 2024, Peacock airs most Premier League soccer matches as well as a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Tour de France 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every Tour de France stage is being shown for free in the U.K. courtesy of ITV and ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).

For those who prefer Welsh-language commentary, S4C is also providing free coverage of the race. This can be accessed for free via BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage of the 2024 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tour de France 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tour de France on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Tour de France 2024 stages

This year’s Tour de France kicks off in Italy with three stages starting in Florence then traveling through Emilia-Romagna from Rimini in the east via Bologna to Turin. The first two are packed with climbs so expect attacking riding then the third is a nailed on sprint finish as there is barely a lump on the 230km between Plaisance and Turin.

On day four the race then hits the mountains and to start with the route climbs 40 km due west though the ski resort of Sestrieres but only on a pitch of 3.7%, then after this takes on the short climb over the Col de Montgenèvre to cross into France. The final climb is the mighty Col du Galibier, however it’s the ‘easy’ side from Briançon that the riders face before the rapid descent to the finish in Valloire.

That’s it for the first visit to the Alps as the race next heads into two sprint days, stage 5 from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas and then the featureless stage 6 from Macon to Dijon.

Stage even will likely see the first serious GC action on the 25.3km flat time trial from Nuits-saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin. The TT specialists will also be up for this one as with little to no elevation it’s just about as pure a time trial course as you could plot.

The 183km stage 8 from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises is fairly lumpy and will tempt breaks but the sprinters team should be able to control things if they pay attention.

Stage 9 is one all the riders will have been dreading as it contains the unpredictable madness of dirt roads with a total of 15 sectors across the 199km. Starting and finishing in Troyes there are also four small climbs to contend with but it’s the unmade surfaces that will present the most danger.

After the stress of stage 9 Monday is the first race day of the race then the action resumes on Tuesday with a pan flat 187km from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond.

On Wednesday things spice up with a day of small yet steep climbs on stage 11 in the Massif Central, the highlight and high point of which is the fantastic Pas de Peyrol but then it’s back to the flat for stage 12 between Aurillac and Villeneuve-sur-Lot and stage 13 from Agen to Pau.

Pau is nicknamed the gateway to the Pyrenees and that it is as stage 14 heads right into the mountains to cross the one and only Col du Tourmalet, the Hourquette d’Ancizan to then finish at Pla d’Adet. This first summit finish will have been worth the wait and will likely be the most decisive stage of the whole the week. Right after that comes another brutal Pyrenean day with four first category climbs on stage 15 before the second summit finish in two days on top of the Plateau de Beille.

Following this comes the second rest day then it’s time for the final week, and what a final week. Stage 16 from Gruissan to Nimes is easy enough then stage 17 to Superdevoluy crossing the Col du Noyer and stage 18 to Barcelonnette will certainly push the riders but its the next two that are killer.

Stage 19 from Embrun to the summit finish at Isola 2000 crosses both the Col de Vars and the giant Cime de la Bonette, which at 2,802 meters is the highest paved road in France and although only 144km-long gains a huge 4,400m of altitude.

Then the penultimate stage, stage 20 is shorter still at 132km and gains even more elevation with a whopping 4600m to be climbed. Starting in Nice and finishing on top of the Col de la Couillole it ticks off 1 second category and 3 first category climbs along the way.

To finish the race, in place of the usual sprint in Paris to avoid clashing with the Olympics there is a 23.5km time trial into Nice. This is the first time the race has finished with a time trial since 1989, could it throw up as much drama?

(Image credit: ASO / Tour de France)

Stage 1 | Saturday June 29, Firenze - Rimini, 206km

Stage 2 | Sunday June 30, Cesenatico - Bologna, 200km

Stage 3 | Monday July 1, Piacenza - Torino, 229km

Stage 4 | Tuesday July 2, Pinerolo - Valloire, 138km

Stage 5 | Wednesday July 3, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint Vulbas, 177km

Stage 6 | Thursday July 4, Mâcon - Dijon, 163km

Stage 7 | Friday July 5, Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin, 25km ITT

Stage 8 | Saturday July 6, Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, 176km

Stage 9 | Sunday July 7, Troyes - Troyes 199

Rest day | Monday July 8

Stage 10 | Tuesday July 9, Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond, 187km

Stage 11 | Wednesday July 10, Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran, 211km

Stage 12 | Thursday July 11, Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 204km

Stage 13 | Friday July 12, Agen - Pau, 171km

Stage 14 | Saturday July 13, Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, 152km

Stage 15 | Sunday July 14, Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille, 198km

Rest day | Monday July 15

Stage 16 | Tuesday July 16, Gruissan - Nîmes 187

Stage 17 | Wednesday July 17, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy, 178km

Stage 18 | Thursday July 18, Gap - Barcelonnette, 179km

Stage 19 | Friday July 19, Embrun - Isola 2000, 145km

Stage 20 | Saturday July, 20, Nice - Col de la Couillole, 133km

Stage 21 | Sunday July 21, Monaco - Nice, 34km ITT

Today at the Tour de France

Stage one starts in the magical city of Florence and it set to be a barnstormer from start to finish. This is no easy stage to kick off the event but 206 kilometres of relentless ups and downs which will tempt break aways and worry the GC riders who will have to be at their most attentive the whole day.

With numerous big name riders such as Tom Pidcock and Alberto Bettiol having publicly stated they would like to be in the yellow jersey by the end of the day, today's stage will be like throwing a match into a box of fireworks.

(Image credit: Tour de France 2024)

What happened to Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard? If it wasn’t for the fateful events of April 5th at the Tour of the Basque Country we would have been building up to a very different looking Tour de France in 2024, but the horrendous crash that saw not one but two of the favourites end up in hospital changed the whole season in seconds. With both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) and two time winner and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) sustaining multiple fractures it was a doubt they would see any more action this year. They have however both recovered enough to be on the start line but far from the condition they would have liked to be in, especially when they are trying to beat a Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who seemingly won the Giro without breaking sweat. Evenepoel tested his form in the Critérium du Dauphiné where he convincingly won the time trial but he suffered in the mountains, especially when the gradient went into double figures. Vingegaards’ form though is a total mystery as he’s been kept at altitude away from racing but the team have said he would not be on the start line unless they thought he could win.

Tour de France 2024 start list

This is the Tour de France 2024 start list with all the riders for each team.

Cofidis

Ion Izagirre Insausti

Alexis Renard

Axel Zingle

Jesus Herrada Lopez

Piet Allegaert

Bryan Coquard

Simon Geschke

Guillaume Martin

Groupama-FDJ

David Gaudu

Clement Russo

Romain Gregoire

Lenny Martinez

Kevin Geniets

Quentin Pacher

Stefan Kung

Valentin Madouas

Intermarché-Wanty

Biniam Girmay Hailu

Hugo Page

Laurenz Rex

Georg Zimmermann

Kobe Goossens

Mike Teunissen

Gerben Thijssen

Louis Meintjes

Visma-Lease a Bike

Jonas Vingegaard

Matteo Jorgenson

Sepp Kuss

Wout van Aert

Tiesj Benoot

Jan Tratnik

Wilco Kelderman

Christophe Laporte

Astana Qazaqstan

Davide Ballerini

Michael Mørkøv

Yevgeniy Fedorov

Michele Gazzoli

Alexey Lutsenko

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue

Mark Cavendish

Cees Bol

Jayco-AlUla

Michael Matthews

Christopher Juul Jensen

Chris Harper

Simon Yates

Elmar Reinders

Luke Durbridge

Dylan Groenewegen

Luka Mezgec

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Felix Gall

Dorian Godon

Nicolas Prodhomme

Sam Bennett

Nans Peters

Oliver Naesen

Paul Lapeira

Bruno Armirail

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Arnaud Démare

Raul Garcia Pierna

Daniel McLay

Cristian Rodriguez Martin

Clement Champoussin

Luca Mozzato

Amaury Capiot

Kévin Vauquelin

Soudal-Quickstep

Ilan Van Wilder

Luke Lamperti

Remco Evenepoel

Casper Pedersen

Louis Vervaeke

Jan Hirt

Mikel Landa Meana

Gianni Moscon

EF Education-EasyPost

Stefan Bissegger

Marijn van den Berg

Alberto Bettiol

Rui Alberto Faria da Costa

Sean Quinn

Ben Healy

Richard Carapaz

Neilson Powless

Team TotalEnergies

Mattéo Vercher

Anthony Turgis

Steff Cras

Thomas Gachignard

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Jordan Jegat

Fabien Grellier

Sandy Dujardin

Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL

Nils Eekhoff

Romain Bardet

John Degenkolb

Warren Barguil

Frank van den Broek

Bram Welten

Fabio Jakobsen

Oscar Onley

UAE Team Emirates

João Almeida

Adam Yates

Tim Wellens

Marc Soler

Nils Politt

Juan Ayuso

Pavel Sivakov

Tadej Pogacar

Uno-X Mobility

Magnus Cort

Odd Christian Eiking

Alexander Kristoff

Tobias Halland Johannessen

Jonas Abrahamsen

Søren Wærenskjold

Johannes Kulset

Rasmus Fossum Tiller

Bahrain Victorious

Matej Mohoric

Nikias Arndt

Fred Wright

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez

Jack Haig

Pello Bilbao

Wout Poels

Phil Bauhaus

Bora-Hansgrohe

Aleksandr Vlasov

Primoz Roglic

Jai Hindley

Danny van Poppel

Matteo Sobrero

Daniel Martínez

Nico Denz

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Silvan Dillier

Robbe Ghys

Mathieu van der Poel

Gianni Vermeersch

Axel Laurance

Jonas Rickaert

Søren Kragh Andersen

Jasper Philipsen

Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez

Carlos Rodríguez Cano

Michał Kwiatkowski

Geraint Thomas

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas

Ben Turner

Tom Pidcock

Laurens De Plus

Lotto-Dstny

Harm Vanhoucke

Maxim Van Gils

Cedric Beullens

Jarrad Drizners

Sebastien Grignard

Brent Van Moer

Arnaud De Lie

Victor Campenaerts

Movistar Team

Fernando Gaviria

Alex Aranburu

Oier Lazkano

Javier Romo

Gregor Mühlberger

Nelson Oliveira

Davide Formolo

Enric Mas

Lidl-Trek

Julien Bernard

Toms Skujins

Carlos Verona Quintanilla

Giulio Ciccone

Tim Declercq

Mads Pedersen

Ryan Gibbons

Jasper Stuyven

Israel-Premier Tech

Guillaume Boivin

Jake Stewart

Pascal Ackermann

Stephen Williams

Jakob Fuglsang

Hugo Houle

Derek Gee

Krists Neilands