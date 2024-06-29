Tour de France 2024: How to watch live coverage from anywhere
Can Tadej Pogačar do the Giro-Tour double?
The biggest race of the year, the Tour de France 2024, is here! Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the overwhelming favorite, what with his scintillating form, and because his main rivals have all sustained injuries in the early part of the year.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour de France 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Tour de France 2024 live streams take place between Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, July 21. Start times vary.
• FREE STREAMS — Watch on ITVX (UK) SBS (Australia) RAIplay (Italy) RTBF (Belgium) France.tv (France)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Canada — Watch on FloBikes
• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) are the main other riders with their eyes on the big prizr but the trio of leaders at Ineos Grenadiers, Tom Pidcock, Egan Bernal and Carlos Rodríguez will all fancy themselves for the podium.
Of course the Tour is not all about the race for yellow. There are a multitude of sub plots to enjoy watching each day. Not least of these is newly-knighted Sir Mark Cavendish and his quest to win one last Tour de France stage to take his overall record to 35. After coming out of retirement for ONE LAST TRY will all the stars finally aline – or will he just have to settle for sharing the record with Eddy Merckx?
Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2024 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.
FREE Tour de France 2024 live streams
If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2024.
The UK's ITV ITVX and Australia’s SBS are set to serve up free streams of the biggest race of 2024 as is Italy's Rai , Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV
But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
Tour de France 2024 live streams around the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Tour de France 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.
How to watch 2024 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour de France on NBC. It'll also be available to stream via Peacock (from $4.99 per month).
If you don't have NBC via cable or you've already cut the cord, you can watch the network via DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial) or Hulu with Live TV ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial).
And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.
How to watch Tour de France 2024 live streams in the U.K.
Every Tour de France stage is being shown for free in the U.K. courtesy of ITV and ITVX (formerly ITV Hub).
For those who prefer Welsh-language commentary, S4C is also providing free coverage of the race. This can be accessed for free via BBC iPlayer.
Live coverage of the 2024 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+.
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.
A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Tour de France 2024 live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tour de France on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.
Tour de France 2024 stages
This year’s Tour de France kicks off in Italy with three stages starting in Florence then traveling through Emilia-Romagna from Rimini in the east via Bologna to Turin. The first two are packed with climbs so expect attacking riding then the third is a nailed on sprint finish as there is barely a lump on the 230km between Plaisance and Turin.
On day four the race then hits the mountains and to start with the route climbs 40 km due west though the ski resort of Sestrieres but only on a pitch of 3.7%, then after this takes on the short climb over the Col de Montgenèvre to cross into France. The final climb is the mighty Col du Galibier, however it’s the ‘easy’ side from Briançon that the riders face before the rapid descent to the finish in Valloire.
That’s it for the first visit to the Alps as the race next heads into two sprint days, stage 5 from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas and then the featureless stage 6 from Macon to Dijon.
Stage even will likely see the first serious GC action on the 25.3km flat time trial from Nuits-saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin. The TT specialists will also be up for this one as with little to no elevation it’s just about as pure a time trial course as you could plot.
The 183km stage 8 from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises is fairly lumpy and will tempt breaks but the sprinters team should be able to control things if they pay attention.
Stage 9 is one all the riders will have been dreading as it contains the unpredictable madness of dirt roads with a total of 15 sectors across the 199km. Starting and finishing in Troyes there are also four small climbs to contend with but it’s the unmade surfaces that will present the most danger.
After the stress of stage 9 Monday is the first race day of the race then the action resumes on Tuesday with a pan flat 187km from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond.
On Wednesday things spice up with a day of small yet steep climbs on stage 11 in the Massif Central, the highlight and high point of which is the fantastic Pas de Peyrol but then it’s back to the flat for stage 12 between Aurillac and Villeneuve-sur-Lot and stage 13 from Agen to Pau.
Pau is nicknamed the gateway to the Pyrenees and that it is as stage 14 heads right into the mountains to cross the one and only Col du Tourmalet, the Hourquette d’Ancizan to then finish at Pla d’Adet. This first summit finish will have been worth the wait and will likely be the most decisive stage of the whole the week. Right after that comes another brutal Pyrenean day with four first category climbs on stage 15 before the second summit finish in two days on top of the Plateau de Beille.
Following this comes the second rest day then it’s time for the final week, and what a final week. Stage 16 from Gruissan to Nimes is easy enough then stage 17 to Superdevoluy crossing the Col du Noyer and stage 18 to Barcelonnette will certainly push the riders but its the next two that are killer.
Stage 19 from Embrun to the summit finish at Isola 2000 crosses both the Col de Vars and the giant Cime de la Bonette, which at 2,802 meters is the highest paved road in France and although only 144km-long gains a huge 4,400m of altitude.
Then the penultimate stage, stage 20 is shorter still at 132km and gains even more elevation with a whopping 4600m to be climbed. Starting in Nice and finishing on top of the Col de la Couillole it ticks off 1 second category and 3 first category climbs along the way.
To finish the race, in place of the usual sprint in Paris to avoid clashing with the Olympics there is a 23.5km time trial into Nice. This is the first time the race has finished with a time trial since 1989, could it throw up as much drama?
Stage 1 | Saturday June 29, Firenze - Rimini, 206km
Stage 2 | Sunday June 30, Cesenatico - Bologna, 200km
Stage 3 | Monday July 1, Piacenza - Torino, 229km
Stage 4 | Tuesday July 2, Pinerolo - Valloire, 138km
Stage 5 | Wednesday July 3, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint Vulbas, 177km
Stage 6 | Thursday July 4, Mâcon - Dijon, 163km
Stage 7 | Friday July 5, Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin, 25km ITT
Stage 8 | Saturday July 6, Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, 176km
Stage 9 | Sunday July 7, Troyes - Troyes 199
Rest day | Monday July 8
Stage 10 | Tuesday July 9, Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond, 187km
Stage 11 | Wednesday July 10, Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran, 211km
Stage 12 | Thursday July 11, Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 204km
Stage 13 | Friday July 12, Agen - Pau, 171km
Stage 14 | Saturday July 13, Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, 152km
Stage 15 | Sunday July 14, Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille, 198km
Rest day | Monday July 15
Stage 16 | Tuesday July 16, Gruissan - Nîmes 187
Stage 17 | Wednesday July 17, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy, 178km
Stage 18 | Thursday July 18, Gap - Barcelonnette, 179km
Stage 19 | Friday July 19, Embrun - Isola 2000, 145km
Stage 20 | Saturday July, 20, Nice - Col de la Couillole, 133km
Stage 21 | Sunday July 21, Monaco - Nice, 34km ITT
Today at the Tour de France
Stage one starts in the magical city of Florence and it set to be a barnstormer from start to finish. This is no easy stage to kick off the event but 206 kilometres of relentless ups and downs which will tempt break aways and worry the GC riders who will have to be at their most attentive the whole day.
With numerous big name riders such as Tom Pidcock and Alberto Bettiol having publicly stated they would like to be in the yellow jersey by the end of the day, today's stage will be like throwing a match into a box of fireworks.
What happened to Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard?
If it wasn’t for the fateful events of April 5th at the Tour of the Basque Country we would have been building up to a very different looking Tour de France in 2024, but the horrendous crash that saw not one but two of the favourites end up in hospital changed the whole season in seconds. With both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) and two time winner and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) sustaining multiple fractures it was a doubt they would see any more action this year.
They have however both recovered enough to be on the start line but far from the condition they would have liked to be in, especially when they are trying to beat a Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who seemingly won the Giro without breaking sweat.
Evenepoel tested his form in the Critérium du Dauphiné where he convincingly won the time trial but he suffered in the mountains, especially when the gradient went into double figures. Vingegaards’ form though is a total mystery as he’s been kept at altitude away from racing but the team have said he would not be on the start line unless they thought he could win.
Tour de France 2024 start list
This is the Tour de France 2024 start list with all the riders for each team.
Cofidis
- Ion Izagirre Insausti
- Alexis Renard
- Axel Zingle
- Jesus Herrada Lopez
- Piet Allegaert
- Bryan Coquard
- Simon Geschke
- Guillaume Martin
Groupama-FDJ
- David Gaudu
- Clement Russo
- Romain Gregoire
- Lenny Martinez
- Kevin Geniets
- Quentin Pacher
- Stefan Kung
- Valentin Madouas
Intermarché-Wanty
- Biniam Girmay Hailu
- Hugo Page
- Laurenz Rex
- Georg Zimmermann
- Kobe Goossens
- Mike Teunissen
- Gerben Thijssen
- Louis Meintjes
Visma-Lease a Bike
- Jonas Vingegaard
- Matteo Jorgenson
- Sepp Kuss
- Wout van Aert
- Tiesj Benoot
- Jan Tratnik
- Wilco Kelderman
- Christophe Laporte
Astana Qazaqstan
- Davide Ballerini
- Michael Mørkøv
- Yevgeniy Fedorov
- Michele Gazzoli
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue
- Mark Cavendish
- Cees Bol
Jayco-AlUla
- Michael Matthews
- Christopher Juul Jensen
- Chris Harper
- Simon Yates
- Elmar Reinders
- Luke Durbridge
- Dylan Groenewegen
- Luka Mezgec
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- Felix Gall
- Dorian Godon
- Nicolas Prodhomme
- Sam Bennett
- Nans Peters
- Oliver Naesen
- Paul Lapeira
- Bruno Armirail
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Arnaud Démare
- Raul Garcia Pierna
- Daniel McLay
- Cristian Rodriguez Martin
- Clement Champoussin
- Luca Mozzato
- Amaury Capiot
- Kévin Vauquelin
Soudal-Quickstep
- Ilan Van Wilder
- Luke Lamperti
- Remco Evenepoel
- Casper Pedersen
- Louis Vervaeke
- Jan Hirt
- Mikel Landa Meana
- Gianni Moscon
EF Education-EasyPost
- Stefan Bissegger
- Marijn van den Berg
- Alberto Bettiol
- Rui Alberto Faria da Costa
- Sean Quinn
- Ben Healy
- Richard Carapaz
- Neilson Powless
Team TotalEnergies
- Mattéo Vercher
- Anthony Turgis
- Steff Cras
- Thomas Gachignard
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Jordan Jegat
- Fabien Grellier
- Sandy Dujardin
Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL
- Nils Eekhoff
- Romain Bardet
- John Degenkolb
- Warren Barguil
- Frank van den Broek
- Bram Welten
- Fabio Jakobsen
- Oscar Onley
- UAE Team Emirates
- João Almeida
- Adam Yates
- Tim Wellens
- Marc Soler
- Nils Politt
- Juan Ayuso
- Pavel Sivakov
- Tadej Pogacar
Uno-X Mobility
- Magnus Cort
- Odd Christian Eiking
- Alexander Kristoff
- Tobias Halland Johannessen
- Jonas Abrahamsen
- Søren Wærenskjold
- Johannes Kulset
- Rasmus Fossum Tiller
- Bahrain Victorious
- Matej Mohoric
- Nikias Arndt
- Fred Wright
- Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
- Jack Haig
- Pello Bilbao
- Wout Poels
- Phil Bauhaus
Bora-Hansgrohe
- Aleksandr Vlasov
- Primoz Roglic
- Jai Hindley
- Danny van Poppel
- Matteo Sobrero
- Daniel Martínez
- Nico Denz
Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Silvan Dillier
- Robbe Ghys
- Mathieu van der Poel
- Gianni Vermeersch
- Axel Laurance
- Jonas Rickaert
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Jasper Philipsen
Ineos Grenadiers
- Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
- Carlos Rodríguez Cano
- Michał Kwiatkowski
- Geraint Thomas
- Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas
- Ben Turner
- Tom Pidcock
- Laurens De Plus
Lotto-Dstny
- Harm Vanhoucke
- Maxim Van Gils
- Cedric Beullens
- Jarrad Drizners
- Sebastien Grignard
- Brent Van Moer
- Arnaud De Lie
- Victor Campenaerts
Movistar Team
- Fernando Gaviria
- Alex Aranburu
- Oier Lazkano
- Javier Romo
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Nelson Oliveira
- Davide Formolo
- Enric Mas
Lidl-Trek
- Julien Bernard
- Toms Skujins
- Carlos Verona Quintanilla
- Giulio Ciccone
- Tim Declercq
- Mads Pedersen
- Ryan Gibbons
- Jasper Stuyven
Israel-Premier Tech
- Guillaume Boivin
- Jake Stewart
- Pascal Ackermann
- Stephen Williams
- Jakob Fuglsang
- Hugo Houle
- Derek Gee
- Krists Neilands
