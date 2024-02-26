How to watch England Women vs Italy Women — live stream the Lionesses's international friendly

The England Women vs Italy Women live stream might be a friendly match, but it is always notable when these two nations meet in any form of football. Plenty of players are looking to impress Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman – and you watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

England Women vs Italy Women: Live streams, TV channel The England Women vs Italy Women live stream takes place on Tuesday, February 27.

► Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — CBS Sports Network (via FuboTV)

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England were impressive on Friday. They swept Austria away, claiming a 7-2 victory. Regulars like Beth Mead and Alessia Russo were on the scoresheet, as was debutant Grace Clinton. The midfielder is on loan at Tottenham from Man Utd and continues to impress.

The Lionesses will be frustrated to have conceded two rather cheap headed goals, something for Wiegman and her squad to improve on in this next match. Chloe Kelly is fit to return, but Fran Kirby remains a doubt. Mary Earps could replace Hannah Hampton between the posts.

Le Azzurre are a growing concern in the women’s game, moving their way up the FIFA rankings. Their last result was a relatively uninspiring 0-0 draw with Ireland, but they beat World Champions Spain back in December, showing England cannot take their opponents lightly.

Ultimately, these are friendly games and the intention is to know more about the players. Wins are always welcome though, so expect maximum effort from both these sides and the Lionesses coming out on top.

FREE England Women vs Italy Women live stream

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lionesses fans in the U.K. can watch England Women vs Italy Women on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England Women vs Italy Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch England Women vs Italy Women from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where ITVX isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream England Women vs Italy Women online.

How to watch an England Women vs Italy Women live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The England Women vs Italy Women live stream is available in the U.S. on the CBS Sports Network.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription, you can watch an England Women vs Italy Women live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Want streaming access to CBS Sports Network? OTT provider Fubo is your best bet.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch England vs Italy in Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The England Women vs Italy Women's game is unfortunately not being shown in Canada, Australia or many other countries around the world.

Brit travelling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though!