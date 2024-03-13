F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix comes at a critical time in this year's record-breaking 24-race F1 season. With just two races to go until the summer break, the drivers will want to lay down a marker at the iconic Hungaroring circuit.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Hungarian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Hungarian GP takes place on Sunday, July 21 at 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time at the Hungaroring.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Hungarian Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Hungarian Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now



— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo



— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Hungarian Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 12:30 a.m. 7:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 3 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in England on Sunday, July 21. Here are the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

11 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

4 p.m. SAST – South Africa

6 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

7.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

9 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

10 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

1 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Jul. 22)

(Mon, Jul. 22) 3 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Jul. 22)

Hungarian Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By Will Pittenger - Own work using: [1], CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4473986)

The 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place over 70 laps of the 4.381-kilometre Hungaroring in Budapest on Sunday, July 21.

The Hungaroring opened for (F1) business in 1986, a memorable Grand Prix in which Nelson Piquet sneaked around the of Ayrton Senna’s Lotus to take the lead.

After a run of 'power circuits' such as Silverstone, the Hungaroring presents drivers with a fresh challenge thanks to 13 tight, often bumpy corners that reward consistency, exceptional chassis performance and high downforce.

Often compared to a go-kart track, the Hungaroring tends to suit the Red Bulls best – but with the weather often swelteringly hot, high track temps and heavy tyre degradation can give the engineers all manner of headaches.

Average speeds at the Hungaroring with the cars in qualifying trim are just over 200kph, compared to well over 250kph at Monza.

The Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time. Overtaking is tricky but keep an eye on Turns 1 and 15 – these corners tend to see the most action.

Hungarian Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Hungarian GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix follows the Hungarian GP a week later, on Sunday, July 28.

Who won the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Hungarian GP, finishing with a time of 1:38:08.634. Lando Norris defeated Lewis Hamilton for second.

What is the lap record at the Hungarian Grand Prix? British driver Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap time en-route to victory at the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix. Driving in the Mercedes, he posted a time of 1:16.627.

Hungarian Grand Prix winners British driver Sir Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most Hungarian Grand Prix poles (eight) and the most number of Grand Prix victories at the Hungaroring (eight). German Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is a four-time winner of the Hungarian GP (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004) while Ayrton Senna has three wins to his name.

