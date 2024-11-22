Ireland vs Fiji live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

With the home side still striving for their best this November, they welcome a buoyant Fiji to Dublin next on Saturday. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Ireland vs Fiji live streams: TV schedule, dates The Ireland vs Fiji live stream takes place on Saturday, November 23

► Time: 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ire)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There will be no shortage of relief in the Irish camp after the team's gruelling victory over Argentina last Friday night. Having lost to the All Blacks in disappointing style the week before, a second successive loss would have felt like Andy Farrell's side were taking a backward step in the post-Johnny Sexton era. But they held off a late fightback to take the well-earned win.

They meet a Fiji side who have had two weeks to rest up after their historic victory against Wales — a first ever in Cardiff. Caleb Muntz was inspirational at number 10; his 19 points helped the visitors come from behind at half-time to win 24-19. It's the latest step in the continuing evolution of Mick Byrne's entertaining side.

An unprecedented win for Fiji over the Men in Green on Saturday seems unlikely, but you can guarantee they'll give it a red hot go. Read on to see your Ireland vs Fiji live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere, including details of free live streams.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji for free

There's fantastic news for Irish rugby fans at home, as this game against the Flying Fijians will be shown absolutely FREE on Virgin Media One and online via the Virgin Media Play streaming service.

You don't even have to log in. As long as you have any ad-blocking turned off, you can watch Virgin Media Play content live and on catch-up on the website or through its app.

Not at home in Ireland right now? You'll need to use a VPN to get around any geo-restrictions. Full instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every Autumn Nations Series rugby game this November. Ireland vs Fiji kicks off at 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are traveling outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

Watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals in the U.K., including Ireland vs Fiji, on TNT Sports 1 and 2.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in Australia

Ireland vs Fiji will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this Ireland vs Fiji — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

This match starts at 4:10 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby union live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Fiji live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Ireland vs Fiji live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300 (paid monthly for $24.99). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

