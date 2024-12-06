Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you need something new to watch this weekend on Amazon's Prime Video — which we rate as one of the best streaming services right now — a quick glance at the streamer's most-watched movies and shows should help you find something new to stream.

Seeing as you can't always guarantee that a movie in Prime Video's Top 10 is a must-watch, we've pulled out a few movies on the chart (as of Dec. 6) that are worth a watch.

Admittedly, Prime's TV shows seem to be dominating the list right now, but with Christmas just around the corner, the Top 10 has welcomed a few festive watches that are worth highlighting. You can find some more info about each of them below.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Die Hard' (1989)

Die Hard (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

What is there to say that hasn't already been said about "Die Hard"?

Chances are, you've seen it before (probably every Christmas), and if you still haven't, you probably know at least one other person who's always telling you to check it out. The reason? It's a stone-cold classic action movie.

"Die Hard" revolves around New York City cop John McClane (Bruce Willis), who springs into action to take on a gang led by the villainous Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) that has seized control of Los Angeles' Nakatomi Plaza, and taken everyone inside hostage, including McClane's wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). Armed with little more than his smarts and his pistol, McClane takes the fight to Gruber's thugs in order to save the hostages; cue a killer action flick that never grows dull, no matter how many times you stream it.

Watch "Die Hard" on Prime Video now

'The Holiday' (2006)

THE HOLIDAY [2006] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you're not in the mood for all-out action but still need some festive cheer, then "The Holiday" is probably the movie to watch. This Christmas romantic comedy follows Iris (Kate Winslet), a Daily Telegraph columnist based in London, who still has feelings for cheating ex, Jasper (Rufus Sewell). But when he announces his engagement to a new partner, she agrees to swap houses with film trailer producer Amanda (Cameron Diaz), who lives in Los Angeles and is also trying to escape a cheating ex.

Across the pond, Iris settles into a slow-burn relationship with film composer, Miles Dumont (Jack Black), and Amanda starts to kindle something with Iris' brother, Graham (Jude Law).



Watch "The Holiday" on Prime Video now

'Almost Christmas' (2016)

Almost Christmas - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Want a more traditional Christmas watch? Well, "Almost Christmas" is a comedy-drama that should fit the bill. David E. Talbert's holiday watch follows retired automotive engineer, Walter (Danny Glover), who lost his wife a little under a year ago. The holidays have come again, and Walter invites his four grown-up children and the rest of the family to his home.

But with everyone gathered in the same place for the holidays, Walter comes to realize that it's going to take a Christmas miracle to keep all his bickering family members together under the same roof for five whole days.

Watch "Almost Christmas" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 right now

"Cross" "Cruel Intentions" "The Holiday" "The Family Stone" "Infinite" "Frosty the Snowman" "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace" "Die Hard" "Almost Christmas"