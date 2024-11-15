Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s top 10 is always changing around with new releases, but not all of them are as binge-worthy as they might seem. Sure, fan-favorites like “Fallout” and “The Boys” have earned their spots on the streaming service’s trending list, but if you’re looking for something fresh or a show with a twist, it’s worth digging a little deeper into the lineup.

With so many options, finding your next watch can be a real challenge. That’s why we’ve sifted through the current top 10 and handpicked three standout shows that are absolutely worth your time — whether you're in the mood for some gripping action, unexpected laughs or a fantasy that knows how to pack a punch.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Friday, November 15.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Reacher’

“Reacher” is absolutely worth binge-watching if you somehow haven’t seen it yet, especially with the third season expected to arrive in the coming months. Even more impressive, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season, proving its massive popularity among fans. Oh, and it’s also getting a spinoff.

For those who aren’t familiar, “Reacher” is a gritty action-thriller based on Lee Child’s popular Jack Reacher novels. The show follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police officer turned drifter, as he gets pulled into dangerous conspiracies and fights for justice using his sharp mind and brutal combat skills. Each season adapts one of the books and offers a self-contained story packed with mystery, action and memorable characters.

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

Another show that’s recently been renewed for season 4 is “The Legend of Vox Machina”. It seems like Prime Video is a winner when it comes to dark, gritty shows that actually provide an emotional story. Plus, it’s hard for animated shows to really shine through in the streaming world, so “The Legend of Vox Machina” is clearly worth watching if it’s coming back for more.

This fantasy-action show follows a ragtag group of misfit adventurers known as Vox Machina as they take on dangerous quests, battling dark magic, terrifying monsters and powerful villains to protect the realm of Tal’Dorei. The team, composed of unique and flawed heroes, combines action, humor, and heart, making the show as emotionally engaging as it is thrilling.

‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’

In the mood for some comedy instead? “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” is a good show to watch this weekend. It follows the Pradeep family, who move from India to the United States in pursuit of their version of the American Dream. Told through flashbacks during an interrogation led by two government agents, the show explores their chaotic journey as immigrants and their relationship with an American neighbor family.

These events lead to unexpected romantic, professional and personal relationships that affect the family as a whole. The show has plenty of unhinged humor with relatable family dynamics, making it perfect for anyone who needs something light and engaging to watch.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "Citadel: Honey Bunny" (2024)

3. "The Legend of Vox Machina" (2022)

4. "Fallout" (2024)

5. "Reacher" (2022)

6. "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" (2024)

7. "In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery" (2024)

8. "The Boys" (2019)

9. "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity" (2024)

10. "Judy Justice" (2021)