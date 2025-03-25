‘Bosch’ season 3 preview: 5 things to know before the final season on Prime Video

Get ready to say goodbye to Harry Bosch

Titus Welliver in Bosch Legacy season 3
(Image credit: Amazon)

"Bosch: Legacy" is back for its third and final season on March 27 and viewers should expect the tense drama and crackling dialogue that the Prime Video series has become known for.

"Bosch: Legacy" follows former LAPD Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he embarks on a new career as a private investigator. Based on the Michael Connelly books, “Bosch: Legacy” follows up on the seven-season “Bosch” series that debuted in 2014.

Fans will be thrilled to welcome back the titular detective whose gruff, no-nonsense personality meshes well with his impressive skill at finding clues and hunting down suspects, played to perfection by Welliver. But they won't be so thrilled that this is the final chapter (for now).

Nearly a year and a half has passed since the end of season 2, so you may need a refresher ahead of the premiere. We compiled a list of five things to know before you delve deep into the shadowy underbelly of L.A.’s crime-dappled streets. Spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 of "Bosch: Legacy" ahead!

An image indicating spoilers are ahead.

1. Harry Bosch will get the job done — no matter what

Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

If there’s any on-screen detective whose sheer will can make up for a lack of resources, it’s Harry Bosch. Even though he’s no longer aligned with the LAPD, his private investigation skills are complemented by his passion to put away the bad guys and protect his family.

Bosch viewers saw Harry work his magic through the past two seasons and especially in the latter half of the recent season when Harry had to find his kidnapped daughter and put away the suspect.

In season 3, based on Connelly's novels "Desert Star" (2022) and "The Black Ice" (1993), the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light. Additionally, the disappearance of a family haunts Harry and forces him to confront the limits of justice. But he’ll do what he has to do to make things right.

2. Maddie Bosch comes into her own

Madison Lintz in Bosch Legacy

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bosch’s daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) has grown up to follow in her father’s police boots and is now a rookie cop in the same LAPD division where Harry once worked. In season 2, a serial rapist kidnapped Maddie, a traumatizing experience that rattled her intensely but also gave viewers a chance to revel in her resilience and survival skills.

Her personal relationships are also given the spotlight, which offers viewers more tender moments in the series.

In season 3, we get glimpses of her father’s determined work ethic in Maddie when she gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. She must also grapple with learning dark secrets from her dad's past.

3. Mimi Chandler’s ambitions soar high

Mimi Rogers in Bosch Legacy

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

One of the strongest characters in the series is attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers). She regularly outmaneuvers the FBI in court as they try to accuse her of wrong-doing in a past case where she defended hedge fund millionaire Carl Rogers.

Now she’s reaching for a loftier goal thanks to her announcement to bid for the role of district attorney of L.A. It’s very likely this upcoming season will give us more Chandler scenes as she vies for public approval after many years, of swaying judges and juries in court.

4. The ensemble cast is as strong as ever

Det. Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Det. Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) in BOSCH: LEGACY

(Image credit: Amazon)

Welliver, Lintz and Rogers are all fantastic in their roles, but they're also surrounded by a truly exceptional ensemble cast.

Returning players include Denise Sanchez as Det. Reina Vasquez, Paul Calderon as Det. Jimmy Robertson and Stephen A. Chang as Mo Bassi. Plus, season 3 welcomes some new faces who look to add even more nuance and depth to the show.

Miles Gaston Villanueva is Det. Perry Lopez, Robertson's new partner when both are assigned to investigate whether or not Bosch had Dockweiler murdered. Jamie McShane reprises his role as Frank Sheehan from the OG "Bosch" season 4.

Plus, the show also is adding well-known character actors Dale Dickey("Winter's Bone," "Hell or High Water") and Chris Bauer ("The Wire," "True Blood).

5. Don’t expect a wrapped bow on the series

Titus Welliver in Bosch Legacy season 3

(Image credit: Amazon)

We got some bad news, Bosch fans: A fourth season was planned while season 3 was filming, but just like the Edgar spinoff, it won't be happening after all.

That means the upcoming season won’t finish with the kind of conclusive series finale "Bosch: Legacy" deserves but instead will likely leave some loose threads dangling. But Welliver is hopeful this is not the nail in the Bosch coffin.

He recently told TV Insider, “There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with 'Jack Ryan' and 'Reacher,' [for] spun off feature-length films, so is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

At least one spin-off is already in the works. It's based on Detective Renée Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s novels. Ballard will be played by Maggie Q, and who knows? Maybe Bosch will enter her orbit at some point.

