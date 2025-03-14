Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Streaming services are packed with choices, and just because a show is trending doesn’t always mean it’s worth your time.

Right now shows like “The Apprentice” and “Beast Games” have made their way into Prime Video's top 10, but these are ones to skip if you’re looking for a quality show to binge.

Naturally, heavyweights like “Reacher” (holding steady at No. 1) and “Invincible” continue to dominate the charts, and for good reason — they’re among the platform’s most popular series of all time. But since they’ve been holding strong in the top 10 for a while, it’s time to highlight other recent shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist too.

From the newly released “The Wheel of Time” season 3 to a charming coming-of-age romance and an interesting historical drama, these three standout Prime Video shows are well worth your time.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, March 14.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Wheel of Time’

You don’t need to be a hardcore fantasy fan to get swept up in “The Wheel of Time.” This epic show has rocketed back into Prime Video’s top 10 with the release of its highly anticipated third season, proving once again that audiences can’t get enough of its rich world and compelling characters.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series, “The Wheel of Time” follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful member of the Aes Sedai, as she goes on a dangerous journey to find the Dragon Reborn — an individual prophesied to either save or destroy the world.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside a group of young villagers, Moiraine must navigate the world of powerful magic and looming darkness, as forces both good and evil battle for control of destiny itself.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘House of David’

Prime Video recently added another ambitious original to its lineup with “House of David,” a historical drama that brings one of the most legendary biblical stories to the screen.

The show captures the rise of David, from his humble beginnings as a shepherd to his battle against Goliath. This retelling offers a fresh perspective on one of history’s most enduring figures.

Starring Michael Iskander, the show follows David’s journey from a simple shepherd to the King of Israel, delving into his early years, his anointment by the prophet Samuel, and his turbulent dynamic with King Saul.

The first five episodes are already available to stream, with new ones releasing weekly. And with the show currently holding strong at No. 3 on Prime Video — just behind “Reacher” and “Invincible” — it’s clear that audiences are already hooked.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

It’s no surprise that “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has climbed back into Prime Video’s top 10 since fans are buzzing after the recent release of the first poster and the long-awaited season 3 release window. With the final season set to drop this July, now is the perfect time to revisit the show or catch up before the summer romance unfolds one last time.

Every year, Belly (Lola Tung), her mother, and her brother spend the season with her mom’s best friend and her two sons — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

What was once just a fun summer tradition turns complicated when Belly finds herself caught in a love triangle between the Fisher brothers.

As she experiences first love, heartbreak, and the challenges of growing up, the show explores the bittersweet moments that define youth.

Watch it on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "Invincible" (2021)

3. "House of David" (2025)

4. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

5. "The Apprentice" (2004)

6. "Beast Games" (2024)

7. "Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal" (2025)

8. "The Chosen" (2017)

9. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

10. "Fallout" (2024)