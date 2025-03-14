Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

News
By published

These are the best Prime Video shows to binge-watch this weekend

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)
Jump to:

Streaming services are packed with choices, and just because a show is trending doesn’t always mean it’s worth your time.

Right now shows like “The Apprentice” and “Beast Games” have made their way into Prime Video's top 10, but these are ones to skip if you’re looking for a quality show to binge.

Naturally, heavyweights like “Reacher” (holding steady at No. 1) and “Invincible” continue to dominate the charts, and for good reason — they’re among the platform’s most popular series of all time. But since they’ve been holding strong in the top 10 for a while, it’s time to highlight other recent shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist too.

From the newly released “The Wheel of Time” season 3 to a charming coming-of-age romance and an interesting historical drama, these three standout Prime Video shows are well worth your time.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, March 14.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Wheel of Time’

You don’t need to be a hardcore fantasy fan to get swept up in “The Wheel of Time.” This epic show has rocketed back into Prime Video’s top 10 with the release of its highly anticipated third season, proving once again that audiences can’t get enough of its rich world and compelling characters.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series, “The Wheel of Time” follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful member of the Aes Sedai, as she goes on a dangerous journey to find the Dragon Reborn — an individual prophesied to either save or destroy the world.

Alongside a group of young villagers, Moiraine must navigate the world of powerful magic and looming darkness, as forces both good and evil battle for control of destiny itself.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘House of David’

Prime Video recently added another ambitious original to its lineup with “House of David,” a historical drama that brings one of the most legendary biblical stories to the screen.

The show captures the rise of David, from his humble beginnings as a shepherd to his battle against Goliath. This retelling offers a fresh perspective on one of history’s most enduring figures.

Starring Michael Iskander, the show follows David’s journey from a simple shepherd to the King of Israel, delving into his early years, his anointment by the prophet Samuel, and his turbulent dynamic with King Saul.

The first five episodes are already available to stream, with new ones releasing weekly. And with the show currently holding strong at No. 3 on Prime Video — just behind “Reacher” and “Invincible” — it’s clear that audiences are already hooked.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

It’s no surprise that “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has climbed back into Prime Video’s top 10 since fans are buzzing after the recent release of the first poster and the long-awaited season 3 release window. With the final season set to drop this July, now is the perfect time to revisit the show or catch up before the summer romance unfolds one last time.

Every year, Belly (Lola Tung), her mother, and her brother spend the season with her mom’s best friend and her two sons — Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

What was once just a fun summer tradition turns complicated when Belly finds herself caught in a love triangle between the Fisher brothers.

As she experiences first love, heartbreak, and the challenges of growing up, the show explores the bittersweet moments that define youth.

Watch it on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)
2. "Invincible" (2021)
3. "House of David" (2025)
4. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)
5. "The Apprentice" (2004)
6. "Beast Games" (2024)
7. "Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal" (2025)
8. "The Chosen" (2017)
9. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)
10. "Fallout" (2024)

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Christopher Briney as Conrad and Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
David (Michael Iskander) in &quot;House of David&quot; season 1 now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in &quot;Reacher&quot; season 3
Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth watching right now — including ‘Reacher’ season 3
Lala (Taryn Delanie Smith) and Quinn (Grace Byers) in &quot;Harlem&quot; season 3
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Alfie Allen, Connor Swindells, and Jack O&#039;Connell in &quot;SAS: Rogue Heroes&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth watching — and one of them is a thrilling war drama
Emily Hampshire as Rose in &quot;The Rig&quot; season 2
Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows you need to stream — and one’s a gripping sci-fi thriller
Latest in Prime Video
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video
Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
This action-thriller with Will Smith and Gene Hackman just crashed Prime Video’s top 10 — now's the perfect time to stream it
Nina Oyama and Kate Box in Deadloch
One of my favorite shows on Prime Video has been totally overlooked — and it's got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Christopher Briney as Conrad and Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in News
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
I love my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — but Zuckerberg's plan to create Oakley's my Dad would wear is kind of cringe
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
I'm worried about the latest Nvidia RTX 5060 price leak — but one thing could change my mind
iPhone 16e review.
iPhone 16e is facing Bluetooth problems — here's what's going on
The PlayStation Portal on a counter with the start screen for Horizon Forbidden West
PlayStation Portal just got upgraded cloud streaming features — here’s what’s new
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know
More about prime video
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus

7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video

Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video
ExpressVPN protocol Lightway code on a PC

What is ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol?
See more latest
Most Popular
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone
Cumulus Coffee Machine
I tried this high-tech coffee maker that makes nitro cold brew in seconds, and I'll never order an espresso martini at a bar again
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March, 2025.
Indian Wells women’s semi-finals: how to watch tennis live streams online
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
I love my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — but Zuckerberg's plan to create Oakley's my Dad would wear is kind of cringe
Sam Altman
OpenAI takes aim at authors with a new AI model that's 'good at creative writing'
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
I'm worried about the latest Nvidia RTX 5060 price leak — but one thing could change my mind
Electric State; Anora; Wheel of Time
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 14-16)
iPhone 16e review.
iPhone 16e is facing Bluetooth problems — here's what's going on
The PlayStation Portal on a counter with the start screen for Horizon Forbidden West
PlayStation Portal just got upgraded cloud streaming features — here’s what’s new