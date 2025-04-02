Prime Video’s top 10 just got even better — Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington shine in this action-packed Western

“The Magnificent Seven” has been streaming on Prime Video U.S. since the beginning of March, but it’s taken a while for subscribers to take notice.

The action-packed Western has finally found its audience, breaking into Prime Video’s top 10 movies list. At the time of writing, it holds the No. 8 spot, proving that Denzel Washington’s Western debut is catching the eye of subscribers.

A remake of the 1960 classic, “The Magnificent Seven,” sees Washington leading an all-star cast, including Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and Vincent D’Onofrio, as a group of gunslingers who band together to protect a small town from a ruthless industrialist. Packed with thrilling shootouts and charismatic performances, it’s no surprise that this Western has been unearthed from Amazon’s massive content library.

So, if you’re in the mood for an explosive, star-studded Western, here’s everything to know about “The Magnificent Seven” before adding it to your watchlist.

What is ‘The Magnificent Seven’ about?

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“The Magnificent Seven” centers around the ruthless industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) terrorizing the small town of Rose Creek, forcing desperate residents to seek help.

They hire bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington), who assembles a ragtag team of skilled outlaws to defend the town.

His recruits include the charismatic gambler and sharpshooter Josh Faraday (Chris Pratt), ex-Confederate sniper Goodnight Robicheaux (Ethan Hawke), knife-wielding assassin Billy Rocks (Byung-hun Lee), skilled tracker Jack Horne (Vincent D’Onofrio), Mexican outlaw Vasquez (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and Comanche warrior Red Harvest (Martin Sensmeier).

As they train the townspeople and fortify their defenses, the seven prepare for an explosive showdown against Bogue’s heavily armed forces. Though outnumbered, they fight for justice, knowing their odds are slim.

‘The Magnificent Seven’ is one of the few movies worth watching in Prime Video’s top 10

(Image credit: MGM / Columbia Pictures / Alamy / Photo 12)

Prime Video’s top 10 is primarily a wasteland right now. It’s not exactly a secret that Amazon’s movie selection has never been its strong suit, and lately, the top 10 has been dominated by some pretty poor picks like “Duplicity,” “Carjackers” and “The Meg.”

Even the No. 1 thriller “Holland” starring Nicole Kidman has me questioning if it’s finally time to cancel my subscription.

But every now and then, a legitimately fun movie rises through the ranks. “The Magnificent Seven” is one of the few standouts in the top 10, and it deserves to be there.

(Image credit: Sam Emerson; MGM / Columbia Pictures / Alamy / Photo 12)

This 2016 remake will never be better than the classic, and that’s okay. What it offers, though, is big, crowd-pleasing action, a stacked cast, and enough swagger to make up for any shortcomings.

Denzel Washington leads the charge as a bounty hunter with a quiet intensity, while Chris Pratt brings his usual roguish charm as a wisecracking gambler. Add in Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Byung-hun Lee, and you’ve got a crew that makes this movie worth watching even if you’re not a die-hard Western fan.

It’s by no means a great movie, but it’s certainly a bloody good time. Some storytelling sticks close to the usual misfits band together to eventually become heroes trope. But its energy and personality make “The Magnificent Seven” work. It’s a fun, guns-blazing ride with a superb cast.

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / MGM / Alamy / Columbia Pictures)

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 64% score from over 300 reviews. These aren’t the strongest reviews, but it’s a decent rating, and the viewer's score is even higher at 71%. These again indicate that while “The Magnificent Seven” is not a flawless Western, it’s entertaining enough and finds success due to its stacked cast.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “The Magnificent Seven never really lives up to the superlative in its title — or the classics from which it draws inspiration — but remains a moderately diverting action thriller on its own merits.”

I have to agree with this assessment. However, I do think it deserves a little more praise for the action alone because anyone seeking a thrill ride will find that here.

With Prime Video’s top 10 mostly consisting of throwaway thrillers and dull action flicks, “The Magnificent Seven” stands out as something actually worth watching, along with “Twisters,” “The Accountant,” and “The Beekeeper.” For more, see what’s new on Prime Video in April 2025 or stream "The Magnificent Seven" on Prime Video now.