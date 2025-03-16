Prime Video is about to lose one of my favorite sci-fi movies of the past 5 years — and it deserves more love

Prime Video is losing “The Creator” on Wednesday, March 19 and I can’t help but feel like this movie never got the recognition it deserved. Released in 2023, this sci-fi epic had all the makings of a hit, including its incredibly impressive visuals set in a dystopian future and an emotional core that sets it apart from the usual action-packed blockbusters.

Yet, despite its ambition, it seemed to come and go without making the splash it should have. Maybe it was the timing, or maybe audiences weren’t sure what to expect, but “The Creator” is a movie worth watching, especially if you’re a fan of original sci-fi.

It takes place in a future where humans are at war with AI, but rather than going down the usual “machines vs. humanity” route, it offers something deeper. The story follows an isolated soldier tasked with eliminating a powerful AI weapon — only to discover it’s a child-like humanoid robot.

With Prime Video set to remove “The Creator” soon, this might be your last chance to experience one of the most visually stunning and underrated sci-fi movies in recent years. If you love action-packed sci-fi with a heart, here’s why you need to give it a shot before it disappears from the streaming service.

What is ‘The Creator’ about?

The Creator | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Creator” is set in a future where artificial intelligence has developed to the point of creating autonomous robots that are indistinguishable from humans. The story takes place during a war between humans and AI after a catastrophic event leads to the banning of AI in the U.S.

Joshua (John David Washington), is a former soldier who is recruited by the government to track down and eliminate a mysterious figure known as The Creator —the person responsible for developing a powerful AI weapon capable of bringing an end to the war.

Deeper into his journey, Joshua discovers that the AI weapon, which is a child-like humanoid robot, might hold the key to ending the conflict peacefully.

Here’s why you need to stream ‘The Creator’

(Image credit: Disney)

There are so many sci-fi flicks out there that I understand why some may have missed “The Creator.” Released in theaters back in September 2023, just after the Writers Guild of America strike wrapped up, its timing likely contributed to its low visibility.

When it hit streaming in December of that year, it unfortunately flew under the radar once again, despite being one of the most unique and captivating sci-fi movies in recent memory. That’s exactly why I’m here to talk about it now so it doesn’t disappear into the darkest corners of the streaming world.

“The Creator” is the kind of original sci-fi we rarely get anymore. It’s bold, emotional, beautiful, and contains characters you actually care about. There’s no blockbuster formula to thin it out. Director Gareth Edwards and his team made a world that feels lived in, which is one thing I really love about it.

From the cities drenched in neon to the war-torn villages, every location looks incredibly cool on screen. It essentially has the scale of a “Star Wars” movie but the soul of an indie flick, and that balance makes it something special.

(Image credit: Disney)

And then there’s the emotional core of the story that will definitely tug at your heartstrings and encourage a few tears. But that just proves this movie is able to evoke that kind of emotion through its characters and story.

John David Washington delivers one of his best performances as a soldier who’s seen too much and wants nothing to do with the war — until he meets Alphie, an AI child with the potential to change everything.

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, who plays Alphie, doesn’t even speak much but instead shows her talent through facial expressions and her interactions with Joshua. It’s honestly rare for a child actor to steal the show, but she does. It’s their bond that stops this from becoming a generic sci-fi flick because you experience everything they go through together. And this feels very reminiscent of Joel and Ellie in “The Last of Us.”

(Image credit: Disney)

There’s a lot to love about “The Creator,” but I get why it has mixed reviews. With a two-hour runtime, it can feel pretty bloated especially for those who prefer their sci-fi more fast-paced and action-heavy. But trust me, that runtime is earned, even if it does drag at times.

The story takes its time developing the protagonist, showing his transformation from an isolated soldier to an unexpected father figure in the middle of a war. So while the pacing might slow down in the middle to reflect his new bond with Alphie, it’s a necessary buildup to an emotional and powerful ending. Just remember to have some tissues on hand.

If you’re tired of soulless reboots and sequels in the world of science fiction, “The Creator” is exactly what you need. It’s fresh, heartfelt, and one of the best sci-fi movies I’ve seen in recent years. Do yourself a favor and stream it ASAP before it leaves Prime Video on March 19.