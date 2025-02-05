Prime Video has 3 must-watch mystery thriller movies perfect to stream before ‘A Simple Favor 2’

After years of anticipation, “A Simple Favor 2,” officially titled “Another Simple Favor,” finally has a release date.

The sequel lands on Prime Video on May 1, 2025, and will follow Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively) as they head to Italy for Emily’s wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman, only for the trip to take a dark turn filled with “murder and betrayal.”

This sequel has already been set as SXSW‘s opening night premiere. Claudette Godfrey, SXSW’s vice president of film and television said: “When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW — it gave us that electric feeling we live for as programmers.”

If you’re eager to get back into that stylish thriller vibe before “Another Simple Favor” drops, Prime Video has you covered. The streaming service currently has some of the best thrillers packed with suspense, mystery and dark comedy. I've listed my top three recommendations of what to watch below.

So, grab a cocktail (or a martini in true Emily Nelson fashion) and settle in for these must-watch thrillers on Prime Video before “Another Simple Favor” hits streaming.

‘The Handmaiden’

The Handmaiden - Official US Trailer | Amazon Studios - YouTube Watch On

Those who loved “A Simple Favor” for its twists and strong female leads will probably enjoy “The Handmaiden.” This movie is an excellent choice if you want the same levels of female-driven intrigue, but it's far more intense and erotic. “The Handmaiden” takes a more psychological approach with the elegance of a period drama.

Set in 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea, this visually stunning thriller (based on Sarah Waters’ novel Fingersmith) follows a con artist posing as a maid to scam a wealthy heiress. But as their relationship takes unexpected, emotional turns, the scheme becomes far more complicated than anyone planned.

This thriller delivers a bold, gripping experience for those looking for a movie that’s just as stylish and unpredictable as “A Simple Favor” but with even higher stakes.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Knives Out’

Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis - YouTube Watch On

If there’s one mystery thriller that perfectly matches the mystery and class commentary of “A Simple Favor,” it’s definitely going to be “Knives Out.” It’s more of a classic whodunit but has that same sense of playfulness and stylish direction. Both movies thrive on deception and unreliable narrators too, keeping you guessing until the very end.

“Knives Out” follows the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), a wealthy crime novelist, who is found dead the morning after his 85th birthday party. While the police suspect suicide, private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired anonymously to dig deeper. At the center of it all is Marta Cabrera (de Armas), Harlan’s kind-hearted nurse, who holds a key piece of the puzzle but has secrets of her own.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Match Point’

Match Point (2005) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

“Match Point” has a more serious tone compared to “A Simple Favor,” which means it lacks the same humor and lightness. It’s not a traditional mystery either, but it’s still filled with plenty of secrets and deception. These two movies explore murder and the price of ambition, all wrapped in a stylish, suspenseful package.

Beyond the suspense though, these movies put powerful, complex women at the center of their stories. “Match Point” shows Scarlett Johansson’s Nola as a passionate and ambitious woman who refuses to be side-lined, even when it puts her in danger.

This slow-burn thriller follows Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a former tennis pro who climbs the social ladder by marrying Chloe (Emily Mortimer), the daughter of a wealthy businessman. But when he begins a passionate affair with Nola Rice (Johansson), his brother-in-law’s fiancée, his double life starts to unravel. As his lies catch up to him, he’s forced to make a ruthless choice, leading to a particularly memorable climax.

Watch it on Prime Video