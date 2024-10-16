'Invincible' season 3 is coming — here's the release date and the first teaser trailer

"Invincible" season 3 just got an official release date — and its first trailer.

Forbes initially spotted the release date news in a trailer that was leaked online. That trailer was taken down, but now, Prime Video has put the official version online via its X (formerly Twitter) profile.

Mark never gets a break. Here’s your Invincible Season 3 update… pic.twitter.com/8Ahmmdpt8ROctober 15, 2024

The good news is that ... well, it's all good news. First, we won't have to wait long for new episodes. In the trailer, Prime Video announced that "Invincible" season 3 will premiere on February 6, 2025. That's a significantly quicker turnaround than the two-and-a-half-year gap between seasons 1 and 2.

And this time, there won't be a mid-season break. This break was a major complaint from fans last season and critics (myself included) felt it was a total momentum killer. The trailer acknowledges the break multiple times and essentially admits that they made a mistake with it.

So look forward to more "Invincible" soon! It looks like we can expect Mark's training to kick into full gear this season as he attempts to be Earth's last line of defense against the impending Viltrumite invasion.

Or at the very least, we'll probably get a training montage episode.

'Invincible': What's happened so far?

If you want to fully catch up with Prime Video's animated adults-only superhero show, go check out seasons 1-2 (and a special!) on Prime Video. Even with a relatively down season in season 2, it is still one of the best animated shows of 2024 so far, so start watching now.

But for those who just want a refresher, here's a quick recap.

Spoilers for "Invincible" follow

"Invincible" stars Steven Yeun as the voice of Mark Grayson. Mark is a 17-year-old boy who seems normal, except his dad Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is actually the superhero Omni-Man from the alien planet Viltrum. The show kicks off with Mark's powers manifesting, causing Nolan to train him and Mark to take on the superhero moniker "Invincible."

Despite his superpowered status Mark still has to deal with being a teen. That means school (eventually college), attempting to have a relationship and everything else that comes with an adolescent turning into an adult.

But, of course, he also has other problems. Namely, it turns out his dad is an advanced scout for a xenophobic fascist alien empire. Nolan flees Earth after nearly killing Mark ... and then proceeds to start a second family when he encounters a new alien planet in season 2. Mark eventually discovers this and it does not go smoothly.

Now though, it's all about protecting Earth from Mark's Viltrumite relatives, as they've finally come to finish the job Nolan started. In season 3, Mark will have to take his job as Earth defender seriously. The only question is — will that be enough?