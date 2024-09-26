Prime Video just got one of the most heartwarming movies ever — and it's 99% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I need something lighthearted and fun to watch, I always turn to the same movies to help warm me up (especially during these colder months). "Paddington 2" is definitely on my list of mood-boosting movies, and I’m so happy that it’s finally landed on one of the best streaming services, Prime Video.

This family comedy has arrived at the perfect time, as the next sequel, " Paddington in Peru" , is coming to the big screen in the next few months. So why not have a relaxing weekend by experiencing this little bear’s adventures as he finds a way to escape prison, all while making his signature marmalade sandwiches.

If you’re on the hunt for a heartwarming movie that offers a thrilling but entertaining ride, then I’ll tell you why "Paddington 2" needs to be on your Prime Video watchlist right now.

'Paddington 2' is a sequel that improves upon its original

Building on the charm of the first movie, "Paddington 2" continues the story of the lovable bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) who always seems to find himself in trouble despite his best intentions. This time, Paddington is on a mission to buy a special pop-up book for his Aunt Lucy’s (voiced by Imelda Staunton) birthday, but when the book is stolen, Paddington is wrongfully accused and sent to prison. The plot follows his heartfelt journey to clear his name and restore the happiness he brings to everyone around him.

What makes "Paddington 2" even more heartwarming than its predecessor is how it deepens the relationships between Paddington and the people around him. The Brown family’s love and belief in Paddington, despite the odds, is touching, and Paddington’s influence on the tough prison inmates shows how kindness can change even the most hardened individuals.

Speaking of inmates — one of the highlights of this heartwarming movie is Paddington's unexpected bond with a few grumpy personalities. His friendship with Knuckles (Brendan Gleeson), the intimidating prison chef, is particularly fun to watch. Knuckles starts off as gruff and unapproachable, but Paddington’s influence softens him (he’s a cute little bear after all). Soon, the inmates join together to make marmalade and redecorate the prison.

As a sequel, "Paddington 2" matches the original's whimsical tone and elevates it by delivering a more nuanced and engaging plot. The stakes feel higher, the characters more developed and the humor sharper. Its mix of family-friendly fun and heartfelt moments make it one of the rare sequels that truly surpasses the original, which is why it holds an impressive 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Rainer from Christian Science Monitor said: "A movie that promotes the importance of family and good manners might seem like it could become the squarest of snoozes, but Paddington 2 is so transcendentally cheerful that it carries the day — and then some." Meanwhile, Polygon’s Karen Han summarized my thoughts in the best way possible: "The thing about the Paddington movies is that they are perfect."

Let's not forget about audiences since they gave this movie a solid rating of 88%. Some said it has "such feel-good energy" while others simply stated it's a "wonderful masterpiece." As someone who's watched this movie a few times, I wholeheartedly agree.

Stream 'Paddington 2' on Prime Video now

"Paddington 2" isn’t just another children's movie. It’s a story that celebrates simple acts of kindness and the joy that comes from making the world a better place, one marmalade sandwich at a time. Whether you’re new to Paddington’s adventures or revisiting them, this charming movie will leave you smiling and filled with warmth. Don’t miss the chance to stream one of the most heartwarming movies ever.

Stream "Paddington 2" on Prime Video now.