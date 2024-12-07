How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 online — stream 'Give The World Away' from anywhere, free trial

It's difficult to escape the sense of mutually assured destruction ahead of "Give The World Away", the penultimate episode of "Yellowstone" season 5. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) appear to hold all of the cards, but if there's a moment for Jamie (Wes Bentley) to hurl up a Hail Mary, it's surely now. Here's how to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 13 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 date, streaming info "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 13 airs on Sunday, December 8 in the U.S. and Canada. Viewers in the U.K. and Australia can tune in on Monday, December 9.

• U.S. — Paramount Network via Philo, Sling TV or Fubo

• Canada & U.K. — Paramount Plus

• AU — Stan

Jamie's desperate outburst at Detective Dillard (Rory Cochrane) has done none of the Duttons any favors. After all, it didn't take long for Kayce to track down Grant Horton (Matt Gerald), and if Jamie breaks it's a matter of time before Dillard extracts everything — John's buried bodies included.

It's a very delicate ecosystem, but there is one sure-fire way of getting Jamie to keep his trap shut. One might even take some pleasure in the act.

Something tells us that the various supporting acts are going to have their say at some point. Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) not going to remain content with busy work for much longer, even if he truly believes that selling a few horses will be enough to cover all of the Duttons' unpaid taxes.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 13 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Yellowstone" season 5 episode 13 premieres on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 8 in the U.S. Episodes air in the same slot weekly.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can get Paramount Network on live TV streaming services like Philo (7-day FREE trial), Sling TV or Fubo.

Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 13; it has limited channels and features but comes with a free trial. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 13 if you've traveled somewhere the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Yellowstone" season 5 is streaming on Paramount Plus in Canada, with episode 13 set to land on the streaming service on Sunday, December 8.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of "Yellowstone" season 5 in the U.K., with episode 13 set to arrive on Monday, December 9.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 13 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan is the only place to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 in Australia. Episode 13 lands on Monday, December 9.

