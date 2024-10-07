New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Oct 7-13)

One of Netflix's biggest hits is among the top shows and movies new on Netflix this week.

"Outer Banks" was a sleeper success back in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's stayed a fan favorite even after we could go back outside and touch grass. This show about a group of young treasure hunters known as the Pogues is filled with plenty of drama and some gorgeous cinematography. Watch the first five episodes of "Outer Banks" season 4 when they arrive on Thursday.

On the movies front, we do have a new Netflix original. "Lonely Planet" is a steamy romance set at a writers' retreat in Morocco. It stars Laura Dern as a newly single novelist who catches the eye of Liam Hemsworth. There are also some killer horror movies arriving in the form of "Scream" (2022) and "A Quiet Place Part II."

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week — and what's leaving. If you're looking for more to watch, check out another spooky season slasher movie that just landed on Netflix and don't forget to check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in October.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Love Is Blind' season 7 (new episodes)

Love is Blind Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Love is Blind" is back and this time the hit reality show is coming to Washington, DC. Married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have brought in a few dozen local singles to see who is willing to get engaged sight unseen in this blind dating reality TV show.

Season 7 isn't without any new twists though. This season, the singles include sisters Tara and Nina. It's the first time siblings have been on the show in the same season.

"Love is Blind" already had its season 7 premieres last Wednesday, dropping the first six episodes all at once. This week you get three more episodes, with two more coming next Wednesday and the season finale dropping on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting Oct. 9

'"Outer Banks" season 4: Part 1'

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Outer Banks" season 4 kicks off this week with the first five-episode drop of the season. The group of North Carolina teens nicknamed the Pogues have already had some wild adventures. Between all the drama, fighting and romance, there's been some serious treasure hunting, including when they discovered the lost city of El Dorado

Unfortunately, this roguish band of teens has blown through their money from the lost city of gold and they're looking for a new score. This season, they're hunting down the sunken treasure of Edward Teach aka the dread pirate Blackbeard. The first five episodes drop this Thursday, with the second batch of five arriving in November.

Watch on Netflix from Oct. 10

'Lonely Planet'

Lonely Planet Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

If you love a steamy romance movie, then "Lonely Planet" is for you. This Netflix original stars Laura Dern as Katherine Loewe, a single novelist newly arrived at an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco. Katherine is working on her latest book, but she soon catches the eye of Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth) and suddenly her novel isn't all that's on her mind.

Of course, it can't be that easy. Owen comes with complications — namely his girlfriend (Diana Silvers) is also at the writers' retreat. Will this love story have a happy ending or devolve into relationship-ruining drama? See for yourself when"Lonely Planet" arrives on Netflix this Friday.

Watch on Netflix from Oct. 11

'Scream' (2022)

Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

You know Halloween has officially arrived when all the streaming services start adding horror movies. And while Netflix isn't adding the 1996 original "Scream" movie — you'll need Max for that — the 2022 sequel of the same name is definitely worth watching.

"Scream" (2022), also known as "Scream 5" takes place 25 years after the original movie. It starts with the murderous Ghostface attacking teenager Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) in her Woodsboro home. When she's hospitalized, her estranged sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) returns to see Tara in the hospital, but then another girl (Sonia Ammar) is killed. Sam turns to Dewey Riley (David Arquette) for help, and he warns Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) that the killer from their past is back for more.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 11

'A Quiet Place Part II'

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

If "Scream" (2022) isn't enough horror for you, just wait one more day and watch "A Quiet Place Part II." The sequel to "A Quiet Place," it's not quite as good as the original, but don't let that fool you. This is a great horror movie, and that's coming from a guy who is picky when it comes to horror movies.

Picking up after the first film, "A Quiet Place Part II" has Emily Blunt reprising her role as Evelyn Abbott, a mother of three and survivor of the alien apocalypse that has ravaged Earth. Following the loss of her husband, she searches for survivors, finding Emmett (Cillian Murphy), one of her husband's old friends. While at Emmett's, her daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) discovers that there is a group of survivors on some nearby islands and that she might hold the key to saving them all.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 12

Everything new on Netflix: Oct 7-13

OCTOBER 7

"The Menendez Brothers" (Netflix documentary)

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

OCTOBER 8

"Ali Wong: Single Lady" (Netflix comedy special)

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce.

"Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition" (Netflix live event)

Chef David Chang says, “99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie,” and he’s ready to show the world how it’s really done and he’s doing it all live! Join David as he personally cooks for his celebrity friends in his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles. It’s a VIP experience where the meal, the mishaps, and the conversation all unfold in real time. No food swap-outs, no food stylists, just real how-to culinary secrets and recipes from a world-renowned chef who’s cooking live!

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

OCTOBER 9

"Deceitful Love" (IT) (Netflix series)

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series) (new episodes)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"Starting 5" (Netflix sports series)

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season.

"The Secret of the River" (MX) (Netflix series)

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.

OCTOBER 10

"The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

In a retrospective mockumentary, a current-day Erşan Kuneri reflects back on his life and body of work as a prolific pioneer of erotic cinema.

"Love Is Blind, Habibi" (AE) (Netflix series)

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.

"Outer Banks" season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series)

The Pogues return home with the gold and start living their best life, but it's not long before they're back to doing what they do best, hunting for treasure, with higher stakes and more to lose.

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" (Netflix series)

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

"Girl Haunts Boy"

OCTOBER 11

"In Her Place" (CL) (Netflix film)

After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women.

"Lonely Planet" (Netflix film)

At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant ("Erin Brockovich").

"Uprising" (KR) (Netflix film)

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

"Scream"

OCTOBER 12

"A Virtuous Business" (KR) (Netflix series)

In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business in 1992 — embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Clifford the Big Red Dog"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/10/24

"It Follows"