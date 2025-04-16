'Black Mirror' season 8 hasn't been greenlit yet — but creator has more stories 'ready to go'
Charlie Brooker already has some 'fully-baked' ideas for 'Black Mirror's next season
"Black Mirror" season 7 brought the Netflix sci-fi anthology series back with a fresh batch of mind-bending, twisted (and occasionally rather bleak) stories less than a week ago — and we've already got an update on the series' future.
In a recent interview about the latest season, Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter that he's already had ideas for where to go next.
When asked whether any stories had been left on the cutting room floor, Brooker said: "Yes, there are some stories that are pretty much fully baked and ready to go. And there are others where I've got chunks of story or concept that I'm just slightly trying to work out.
"I've got the concept, but not quite the story. I've got a chunk of the story, not quite the concept. So there's a mix", he adds.
Has 'Black Mirror' season 8 been confirmed yet?
Even though Brooker's got more stories in the tank, Netflix hasn't officially confirmed that "Black Mirror" season 8 is happening just yet.
There's reason to be optimistic, though. For one, Brooker previously told RadioTimes.com he'd "keep doing this until people get sick of it. Or me".
Plus, the current series has stayed in the Netflix Top 10 since its release, and it's been well-received — season 7 is currently 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the third-highest rated chapter of the show.
That said, Netflix is no stranger to canceling shows, and Brooker is keen to remind fans that whether he gets to make more depends on the viewers.
Asked whether the wait for a potential eighth season could be shorter, Charlie Brooker added: "That's down to people watching the show, watching it again, watching it a third time, watching it a fourth time to check that was the right decision.
"Clicking the double thumbs up, writing to Netflix, saying, 'Please recommission this show.' I think that would be the ultimate guide. But I mean, it’s such a fun job that I’d love to keep exploring", he said.
Already raced through "Black Mirror" season 7, and looking for your next Netflix binge? We've got tons of recommendations to help plan your viewing.
For help finding your next watch, take a look at our guide to the best shows like "Black Mirror", the best sci-fi shows on Netflix or our overall guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations.
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.