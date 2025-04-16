'Black Mirror' season 8 hasn't been greenlit yet — but creator has more stories 'ready to go'

"Black Mirror" season 7 brought the Netflix sci-fi anthology series back with a fresh batch of mind-bending, twisted (and occasionally rather bleak) stories less than a week ago — and we've already got an update on the series' future.

In a recent interview about the latest season, Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter that he's already had ideas for where to go next.

When asked whether any stories had been left on the cutting room floor, Brooker said: "Yes, there are some stories that are pretty much fully baked and ready to go. And there are others where I've got chunks of story or concept that I'm just slightly trying to work out.

"I've got the concept, but not quite the story. I've got a chunk of the story, not quite the concept. So there's a mix", he adds.

Has 'Black Mirror' season 8 been confirmed yet?

(Image credit: Parisa Tag/Netflix)

Even though Brooker's got more stories in the tank, Netflix hasn't officially confirmed that "Black Mirror" season 8 is happening just yet.

There's reason to be optimistic, though. For one, Brooker previously told RadioTimes.com he'd "keep doing this until people get sick of it. Or me".

Plus, the current series has stayed in the Netflix Top 10 since its release, and it's been well-received — season 7 is currently 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the third-highest rated chapter of the show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That said, Netflix is no stranger to canceling shows, and Brooker is keen to remind fans that whether he gets to make more depends on the viewers.

Asked whether the wait for a potential eighth season could be shorter, Charlie Brooker added: "That's down to people watching the show, watching it again, watching it a third time, watching it a fourth time to check that was the right decision.

"Clicking the double thumbs up, writing to Netflix, saying, 'Please recommission this show.' I think that would be the ultimate guide. But I mean, it’s such a fun job that I’d love to keep exploring", he said.

