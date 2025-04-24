Netflix just dropped a gripping trailer for its new crime thriller — and it's already on my must-watch list

If you're into crime thrillers and mystery shows, Netflix has just shared the trailer for a new series you'll want on your watchlist.

If you've ever checked out Netflix's Nordic output, you'll know the region produces some seriously gripping shows, and the streaming service's next Danish series looks like another must-watch mystery. Introducing: "Secrets We Keep".

Created by Ingeborg Topsøe ("Wildland"), "Secrets We Keep" (or its Danish title, "Reservatet") is a six-part crime story that whisks us to Denmark's wealthiest neighborhood for a suspenseful story about a missing au pair.

Secrets We Keep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Judging by the dramatic trailer full of longing looks, mounting evidence, fraught conversations, and some very foreboding music, "Secrets We Keep" looks like an absorbing new mystery.

The show revolves around a Filipino au pair who disappears from an incredibly wealthy neighborhood north of Copenhagen — and fellow resident Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen) begins to suspect foul play is involved.

Cue a twisting story that will force Cecilie to confront her own blind spots and to see the area her family lives in in a whole new way.

If you've enjoyed recent releases like "The Åre Murders" or "The Glass Dome", I'm sure this'll be a perfect fit. Likewise, Netflix's full synopsis makes it sound like it'll be perfect for Harlan Coben fans looking for their next mystery fix, too.

Bottom line: if you were waiting to find your next Netflix binge, "Secrets We Keep" looks like it belongs on your watchlist.

What else do we know about 'Secrets We Keep' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're looking forward to streaming "Secrets We Keep" on Netflix, you don't have long to wait: the miniseries will be available to watch globally from Thursday, May 15.

In addition to Hansen, the "Secrets We Keep" ensemble also features Danica Curcic, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe and Sara Fanta Traore, along with newcomers Excel Busano and Donna Levkovski.

Talking about how "Secrets We Keep" drew him in, series director Per Fly ("Borgen") told Netflix: "When I was first introduced to the project, I was immediately drawn to the universe of the series. The North Coast’s attractive and aesthetic world provides a beautiful backdrop for a story about social class.

"Beneath the polished surface, secrets and conflicts are simmering. I was curious to explore what happens when the facade begins to crack – and the human truths emerge", Fly added.

Need an intriguing new show to suck you in while you wait? Check out our guide to the best mystery shows on Netflix or our overall round-up of all the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations.