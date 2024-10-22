Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now

Hulu is always packed with an impressive variety of movies. But with such a vast library, choosing what to watch can be incredibly frustrating. Fortunately, Hulu’s top 15 movies and shows list is here to guide you through the most popular picks at the moment, so you don’t have to waste time scrolling on the streaming service.

This week, the top 10 only has one movie. These are “Late Night with the Devil," a horror movie about a live television broadcast going horribly wrong. Plus, there's a new documentary that follows an eerie catfishing scheme that's just outside Hulu's top 10 movies. So without further ado, here are the top picks worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, October 22.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

‘Late Night with the Devil’ (2023)

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Need something to watch this Halloween? “Late Night with the Devil” is the perfect choice. It’s a horror-thriller set in the 1970s, centered around a fictional live TV talk show that goes horrifyingly wrong. The story unfolds over the course of one night as host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian), attempts to revive his show with a special Halloween episode. However, things take a dark turn when supernatural occurrences begin to occur on live television.

The movie delves into demonic possession, occult rituals and the consequences of tampering with the unknown, all while capturing the eerie atmosphere of late-night TV in that era. As the show spirals completely out of control, both the studio audience and viewers at home are caught in a terrifying supernatural event.



HONORABLE MENTIONS

‘Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara’ (2024)

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara” is another option in the top 10 list that is worth watching if you’re into documentaries. It delves into a bizarre catfishing case involving fans of the Canadian indie rock duo, Tegan and Sara. The movie, directed by Erin Lee Carr, explores how a person impersonating Tegan carried out a catfishing scheme that lasted for over 16 years. The documentary looks at the impact of this impersonation on both the victims and the band, showing the darker side of fan culture and celebrity vulnerability.

The documentary also shows how Tegan and Sara, known for their openness with fans, were left exposed to manipulation due to their close interactions with their fanbase early in their careers. One major figure involved in the catfishing, referred to as "Fegan," exchanged thousands of messages with victims, leaving emotional scars on many.



HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "9-1-1"

2. "ABC 20/20"

3. “Late Night with the Devil”

4. “Grey’s Anatomy”

5. “High Potential”

6. “Tell Me Lies”

7. “Only Murders in the Building”

8. “Doctor Odyssey”

9. “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara”

10. “Abbott Elementary”

11. “The Old Man”

12. “Reasonable Doubt”

13. “Grotesquerie”

14. “The Golden Bachelorette”

15. “Family Guy”