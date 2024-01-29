MLS Season Pass and Messi return to Apple TV Plus for a second season — what you need to know

Last season, Apple TV Plus and Major League Soccer unveiled MLS Season Pass. This add-on to the popular streaming service allowed you to watch every Major League Soccer match — no blackouts.

And now it's back for a second season. Starting today (Jan. 29), you can add MLS Season Pass to your Apple TV Plus subscription and get access to every game of the 2024 MLS season. You'll also get access to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami matches during their preseason tour, which includes a highly-anticipated match against Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal SFC and their star player — and longtime Messi rival — Cristiano Rinaldo.

MLS Season Pass: starting at $12.99 per month

Right now, you can sign up for MLS Season Pass for the 2024 MLS season. That gives you access to every MLS game — no blackouts — as well as Inter Miami's preseason tour featuring a showdown between Miami's Lionel Messi and Al Hilal's Cristiano Rinaldo. No Apple TV Plus subscription is required, just an Apple ID.

Now, you may be thinking "Does this mean I need Apple TV Plus to sign up?" Nope. If you don't have Apple's streaming service that's not a problem. All you need is access to the free Apple TV app on your TV or streaming device or even your iPhone. From there, you can sign up for MLS Season Pass without needing an Apple TV Plus subscription, though it will cost a bit extra.

MLS Season Pass remains one of the best all-access sports streaming services on the market. NBA League Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket and MLB.TV all come with fine print and TV blackouts. The game broadcasts may be limited to 1080p streaming, but you can watch up to four of them at once a la YouTube TV multiview. Talk about a score.

MLS Season Pass 2024 pricing

MLS Season Pass is available in over 100 countries and regions, and as mentioned before, it offers every MLS game without blackouts. If you subscribe through the Apple TV app without an Apple TV Plus subscription, Season Pass costs $14.99 / £14.99 / AU $22.99 per month or a one-time payment of $99 / £99 / AU $149 for the entire season.

If you do have Apple TV Plus though, you do get a discount. Apple TV Plus subscribers can get Season Pass for just $12.99 / £12.99 / AU $19.99 per month or a one-time payment of $79 / £79 / AU $119 for the entire season.

Regardless of how you sign up, you can share your MLS Season Pass with up to six family members using Apple's Family Sharing, provided each has their own Apple ID and password.

While Apple has yet to announce anything beyond that in terms of pricing, there is a chance that Apple will again offer the opening weekend of the MLS season for free on MLS Season Pass like it did last season. If it does, all you'll need is an Apple ID. (You can create an Apple ID for free).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass for Apple TV subscribers Monthly subscription $14.99 / £14.99 / AU $22.99 $12.99 / £12.99 / AU $19.99 Season-long subscription $99 / £99 / AU $149 $79 / £79 / AU $119

MLS Season Pass gives 'MLS 360' an upgrade

MLS Season Pass has some perks. It's organized in a really clean way and the interface changes based on the teams you select to follow. Team pages offer highlights, past matches and other content between profiling players and events. And you can get reminders about games across devices, even on the Apple Watch.

But one of the best features is "MLS 360." This show is similar to the NFL's "RedZone" show, offering viewers "live look-ins from every match, goals, penalty kicks, big saves, analysis and discussion." And this year Apple is offering "MLS 360" in a Spanish-language broadcast as well as an English-language broadcast.

MLS Season Pass already did a decent job with its language offerings. Last season Apple offered both English and Spanish commentary options and games with Canadian teams also included a French commentary option. But adding a Spanish-language broadcast of "MLS 360" is a big win for Spanish-speaking viewers.