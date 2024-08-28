DreamCloud's top budget hybrid mattress for back pain drops to $665 in Labour Day sales

The DreamCloud Hybrid is the most affordable option in the brand's range, and today you can save up to $1,236 on the DreamCloud Hybrid at DreamCloud . This deal undercuts most luxury hybrids by $1,000 for a queen size. We recommend it as a great budget alternative to our top recommendation for the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic innerspring hybrid.

Although we've seen this DreamCloud deal every month since last Black Friday, it's still great value for money if you’ve decided that this year's Labor Day mattress sales are the right time to refresh your mattress.

Our testers feel that the DreamCloud Hybrid is a good choice for stomach and back sleepers. We particularly recommend it to anyone with back pain, as its dynamic transition layer promotes proper spinal alignment, alleviating tension in the back and hips.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress at DreamCloud

Was from: $1,013

Now from: $419

Saving: up to $1,236 at DreamCloud Mattress summary: We rate the DreamCloud as the best hybrid mattress for people who want a luxury hotel style bed with good lumbar support for a cheaper price. Our DreamCloud Mattress review testers loved sleeping on it, saying that it delivers outstanding comfort, great temperature regulation and a luxury feel for the price. One tester noted how the mattress alleviated pressure in his achy lower lumbar, while another praised the gentle contouring at major pressure points, removing that ‘dead hip’ feeling that some side sleepers get. We rate it as an 8 out of 10 in terms of firmness, feeling it's on the firmer side of what DreamCloud advertises (a 6.5 out of 10). It scored highly in motion isolation tests too, meaning you’ll hardly feel your partner moving next to you. Our test model did lack some edge support, but this isn't a dealbreaker. Price history: Every month there are DreamCloud mattress sales and deals offering up to 50% off. The current sale drops the price of a queen size to $665 (was $1,483), which is competitive for a hybrid of this quality. Before that, the regular deal knocked the queen size down to $899 but it did include free bedding – a bonus that has since disappeared. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

Are DreamCloud mattresses firm?

The ideal firmness level of your mattress will depend on the type of sleeper you are and how much you weigh. Our testers found the DreamCloud Hybrid to be on the firmer side of medium-firm and said it took a couple of weeks to soften up. While we feel it is firmer than its self-proclaimed 6.5 firmness rating, it still provides enough comfort for side sleepers.

We recommend it for average and heavyweight sleepers most. People with lighter, more petite frames may find it a bit too firm though – some of our more petite testers initially struggled to settle in.

The Premier Hybrid (from $649 at DreamCloud) is a popular upgrade from the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, with more support and soft comfort. This mid-range, medium-firm mattress sits between the firm DreamCloud Hybrid and the ultra-plush DreamCloud Premier Rest (from $949 at DreamCloud), providing more pressure relief than the standard hybrid but more firmness than the Premier Rest.

The DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam is the softest DreamCloud option, which should bode well for side sleepers, but may be too soft for stomach, back, and heavyweight sleepers. If you want a firm, cheaper memory foam mattress, we recommend the Siena Memory Foam (from $199 at Siena Sleep) by DreamCloud Sleep’s sister brand Siena Sleep.