I love my Xreal AR glasses for gaming on long-haul flights — they just fell to lowest price for Black Friday

Playing Steam Deck on a long haul flight sounds good on paper, but 12 hours of looking down at a screen while heading from London to LA can cause some real neck pain. That may just be me being old, but I hope someone relates to this!

Either way, the solution has just been discounted dramatically. Right now, you can get $108 off the Xreal Air AR glasses at Xreal , and as a religious user of them on long journeys, I can safely say they may just be the best Black Friday deal for frequent travelers who want to do so in big picture style.

Xreal Air AR glasses: was $379 now $271 @ Xreal

With $108 off, the Xreal Air AR glasses are a must-buy for the ultimate entertainment experience — packing Micro-OLED displays that deliver up to a massive 201-inch screen right in front of your eyes. This portable virtual theater plugs straight into many devices with USB-C.

Xreal Beam: was $119 now $109 @ Xreal

Want to unlock all of the AR capabilities of Xreal Air? You’ll need a Beam, which the company has chopped $10 off the price of. This small device unlocks new features like the ability to lock a screen in place like a traditional TV, or shrink the display to a corner of your sight for a picture-in-picture effect where you can continue to focus on the world around you.

Xreal Adapter: was $49 now $39 @ Xreal

Some devices like the Switch or PS5 are a little more awkward to connect, as their USB-C ports don't support video out. That’s where the Xreal Adapter comes in — giving you HDMI connectivity in a small box for just $39.

Why should you buy Xreal Air AR glasses?

(Image credit: Future)

I wrote about these glasses being a Steam Deck revolution during my time at Laptop Mag, and nine months later, that hasn’t changed. It is still easily one of the best accessories you can buy for your portable gaming machine.

Whether on long-haul flights, travelling on a lengthy train journey, or even sat at home in a rather tiny flat, the capabilities of these AR specs really bring out the best of your portable devices. Essentially, it’s a TV that only you can see, as the prisms just behind the lenses project a massive display directly into your eyes.

And it’s an impressive screen too — a 3,840 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a claimed 108% sRGB color gamut, up to 400 nits of brightness and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The picture is super vivid and smooth with that 60Hz refresh rate, and without needing to crane my neck over the Steam Deck’s display, it eliminates any potential aches and pains.

So what are you waiting for? This is lowkey one of the best Black Friday tech deals you can snap up right now.