Walmart's Black Friday sale confirmed — 5 deals I recommend

Walmart's first batch of Black Friday deals will begin on Wednesday, November 8. The second batch of deals will launch on Wednesday, November 22 followed by the retailer's Cyber Monday event which starts on November 27.

As we've seen in previous years, Walmart Plus members ($98/year) will be able to shop these sales starting at 12 p.m. (ET). The deals will be available for the general public at 3 p.m. (ET) on their designated start dates. To kick off its month-long deals extravaganza, Walmart is knocking 50% off Walmart Plus memberships. After discount, you'll pay just $49 for a full year of free shipping, fuel discounts, Paramount Plus access, and more. (The discount is for new members only).

I've been covering Walmart's Black Friday sale for over a decade now. Below I'm rounding up the best confirmed deals along with some early deals you can shop now. Plus, make sure to check out our Walmart promo codes page for more ways to save this holiday season.

Walmart Deals for Days — best early sales

Walmart Deals for Days — Nov 8 sales

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 will be $329 @ Walmart

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. It's been on sale for $389 so far, which makes Walmart's forthcoming deal a new all-time price low.

MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop: was $699 will be $479 @ Walmart

Casual gamers, take note! Walmart will have the MSI GF63 on sale for $479. It's a solid price for this entry-level gaming rig that packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU.

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals: was $49 will be $19 @ Walmart

At over 50% off, these unisex Crocs are bound to sell out. They're lightweight, cushioned, and feature Crocs' signature ventilation. They will be available in various colors and sizes.

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price. It'll sell for $398 on November 8, which makes it one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've seen.

AirPods: was $129 will be $69 @ Walmart

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. They're $10 shy of their all-time price low.

Sony 65" A90J 4K OLED TV: for $1,398 @ Walmart

The A90J is one of Sony's best OLED TVs. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. It also features a backlit remote and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures.

Early sales to shop now

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's "Croctober" sale is continuing through November. Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $25 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the hall! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $12, but their trees start at smaller sizes.

Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

Smartwatch savings aren't the only Apple deals on offer at Walmart. You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $189, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: was $298 now $268 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They offer outstanding sound quality, strong ANC, useful features and excellent controls. They last for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off when using the included charging case.

MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.

The first round of holiday sales at Walmart will begin on November 8. As a reminder, Walmart Plus members will be able to shop the sales three hours prior to everyone else. A subsequent sale will take place on November 22. This latter batch of deals will be the retailer's Black Friday sales. It's Cyber Monday promos will release on Monday, November 27.