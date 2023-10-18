Walmart early Black Friday deals are live — 15 sales I recommend

October is shaping up to be an extraordinary month for deals. Practically every major retailer is currently offering early Black Friday deals you can shop ahead of November. While it's not uncommon to see holiday sales in October, what's unique about this year is how aggressive today's sales are.

Walmart in particular is launching sitewide rollbacks and discounts on some of our favorite appliances, TVs, and tablets. I've been covering Walmart deals for over 15 years, so I'm rounding up the best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Before listing any deal, I'll cross check prices against competing retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. I'll also track each item's price history and call out when I think a price could get cheaper. For more ways to save this week, make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Early Walmart Black Friday sales

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $14 @ Walmart

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. This travel essential is now on sale for $17.99, but click the small digital coupon below the price to drop it further to $14.39. Note that Amazon has it for $2 less.

Price check: $12 @ Amazon

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $37 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the hall! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $37. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $23, but their trees start at smaller sizes.

Price check: deals from $23 @ Amazon

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. We've seen it drop down to $35, but for now you can save $10.

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $55 @ Walmart

Yes, there is such a thing as the Xbox Series X mini fridge. It can hold up to 8 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Once hard to find in stock, it's now on sale at Walmart.

Price check: $99 @ Target

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers sleep tracking and support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. In our Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen review, we said its sleep sensing abilities, improved smart home UI, and refreshed design make it one of the best smart displays for your bedside. Note that it did hit $39 last year, but that deal sold out fast.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

Smart TVs: deals from $98 @ Walmart

Walmart is discounting the price of a huge range of smart TVs in various sizes. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, Samsung, and Walmart's own onn brand. After discount, TV prices start as low as $98.

Gateway 14" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $479 now $384 @ Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. For $384, you get a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to casual gaming.

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,549 @ Walmart

We named this stunning television one of the the best TVs you can buy. I purchased this model/size last Black Friday and it's now selling at its lowest price ever. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,699 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,496 now $1,296 @ Walmart

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TV you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. This TV replaces the LG C2, but the C2 is the better value as the performance differences between the two sets is minimal.

Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $279 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Price check: $379 @ Amazon