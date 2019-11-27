Upgrade to an iPhone 8 for free as part of T-Mobile's Black Friday sale

If you've been clinging to an aging iPhone long past its sell-by date, T-Mobile has a Black Friday deal that will help you upgrade to a newer model. And all you have to part with is that old phone and not any cash.

T-Mobile will give you a $450 credit for a free iPhone 8 when you trade in an eligible model. Don't worry that the trade-in has to be the latest and greatest iPhone. Eligible models include the iPhone SE, any iPhone 6 (be it the 6 or 6s or any of their Plus variants), and the iPhone 5 or 5s. The newest model on that list came out in 2016, so if you've still got one, it's high time to get a new iPhone.

T-Mobile will base your trade-in credit on the fair market value of your iPhone, and those credits will be doled out on your bill over the next 24 months.

There are certainly newer models than the iPhone 8, but it's still a solid phone (and it happens to be the cheapest iPhone Apple currently offers). In our iPhone 8 review, we round the A11 Bionic processor to be speedy for most tasks, and the phone turned in decent battery life.

If you prefer the iPhone 8 Plus for its dual cameras and longer-lasting battery, you can still apply that $450 credit from T-Mobile to Apple's larger model. That leaves you on the hook for just $100 to cover the rest of the iPhone 8 Plus' cost.

For sales on newer iPhone models, like the iPhone 11 family, be sure to check out our roundup of iPhone Black Friday deals.