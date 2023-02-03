This stunning 65-inch ULED TV just crashed $500 before the Super Bowl

Looking for your perfect Super Bowl TV deal? This awesome Mini-LED set from Hisense should be a serious contender.

The 65-inch Hisense U8H is $898 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. It's the follow-up to the Hisense U8G, which we think is one of the best TVs on the market. Now that the U8H has fallen to this price, we highly recommend it to anyone looking for a bright, beautiful TV with excellent HDR performance.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65" U8H Mini-LED Smart TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is an excellent deal on an excellent TV. This limited-time deal shaves $500 off the Hisense U8H, Tom's Guide's pick for TV of the Year 2022 as it brings Mini-LED lighting to a more affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around that price, and its color reproduction is stellar.

We were seriously impressed by this TV in our Hisense U8H review. For the price, it's a great-value TV, and it's only gotten better after this $500 discount.

Brightness, contrast, and color saturation are all fantastic with the Hisense U8H. There's support for HDR, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as an ATSC 3.0 tuner. Unlike some TVs in its price range, the Hisense U8H sounds excellent right out of the box, with enough power in its speakers to fill a room with rich sound.

Running on the Google TV operating system, you'll have access to all the best streaming services as well as Google Assistant voice controls.

However, the TV isn't perfect. The Hisense U8H can't upscale content as well as LG, Sony or Samsung's best TVs. The Hisense U8H is a great TV for gamers, though. With HDMI 2.1 support, auto low latency and a 120Hz refresh rate, it ticks all the boxes the best gaming TVs do.

Still looking for your perfect TV? Stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage.