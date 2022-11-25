This massive 75-inch LG 4K TV just crashed to $569 on Black Friday

If there ever was a perfect day to buy a TV, it would be Black Friday. Tons of the best Black Friday deals are pouring in and some TVs are down to their lowest prices ever.

Currently, the LG 75-inch 4K UHD TV is available for just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's one of the lowest prices we have ever seen for a TV that knocks off $230 from its regular price of $799. Some of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals include TVs and we have handpicked this LG 75-inch TV that is down to a pretty low price.

LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD TV: was $799 now $569 @ Best Buy This LG 75-inch TV has a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution and this deal makes it one of the cheapest 75-inch LED TVs during Black Friday. It also comes with LG's Quad Core Processor 4K and packs in over 300 free LG's channels. The TV has support for HDR10 as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2.

If you are looking for a really large TV without wanting to shell out too much, this LG 75-inch 4K UHD TV is a good option. It has all the smarts of a modern TV, including an impressive 4K Quad Core Processor that enhances picture quality and sound.

LED TVs have one advantage over OLED TVs — they can be brighter. And that is one of the top features of the LG 4K UHD TV — it is bright, has a high contrast and has a rich 4K Ultra HD display. It has support for both HDR movies and shows as well as HDR10 content streamed from Amazon Prime Video. Plus, you will get the benefit of LG's WebOS 6.0 platform that has all the latest streaming apps along with access to over 300 LG channels.

One of the best features of this TV is also that it has a home dashboard that easily lets you control all connected devices like a gaming console or a sound bar. It is easy to use and even shows the local weather. Gamers might enjoy the Game Optimizer option that gives you quick access to all game settings, automatically adjusting the picture for optimized graphics.

We would have liked to see more HDMI ports on this TV though, since it only has two on the back.

This deal on the LG's standard LED TV is one of the cheapest we have seen for a 75-inch LG TV and it compares closely to this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV that is currently down to $579. You can also save on OLED TVs right now, but if you're happy with a large 4K LED TV, the LG TV is worth picking up.

