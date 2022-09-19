This killer iPhone 14 deal includes free AirPods and $200 gift card

Verizon-owned Visible offers some of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market. Now that the iPhone 14 is widely available, we're starting to see some epic Visible deals that can help lower the price of your iPhone 14's data plan.

Currently at Visible, purchase any iPhone 14 model and you'll get a free pair or AirPods 3 (opens in new tab) and free $200 gift card (opens in new tab). It's one of the best iPhone 14 deals we've seen from any carrier.

Visible has one of the sweetest iPhone 14 promos we've seen to date. Purchase any iPhone 14 device and you'll get a $200 gift card and AirPods 3 ($179 value) for free. This deal is valid with any iPhone 14 model.

The new iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display and starts at $799. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 14 Plus sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and will start at $899. There is one caveat: Both phones run on Apple's previous-gen A15 Bionic chipset.

If you're looking for more power, the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max feature Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset. They start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. With the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus (which will be available in October), all three new iPhones hold a spot in our guide to the best phones.

Meanwhile, Visible is a great option if you're looking for affordable unlimited data plans. Visible plans start at $30/month (previously $40/month) with taxes and fees. That includes unlimited talk, text, and data over Verizon's network plus unlimited hotspot use. You get 5G coverage, though it's through Verizon's 5G network, and not the carrier's faster Ultra Wideband service. It's also worth noting that your data speeds can be slowed down if Verizon's network is congested.

If you want Ultra Wideband 5G, you'll want the new Visible Plus plan, which costs $45/month. That plan offers unlimited data, with 50GB of premium service. Additionally, the Visible Plus plan includes roaming coverage when you travel to Mexico and Canada.

