This Black Friday TV deal just slashed $400 off our favorite Sony OLED TV

Black Friday deals are in full swing, meaning there's no better time to hunt for big savings on OLED TVs. So if you've been planning to score yourself a new TV at a cheaper price, we've got you covered.

Right now, Best Buy has the 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80J OLED TV on sale for $1,399. That saves you a hefty $400, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals that we've spotted so far. You can also get this TV for the same price at Amazon. Do keep in mind that TV sales are in high demand, so hurry before the stock runs out.

This Best Buy deal takes a generous $400 off the original price. The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful Cognitivr XR processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. It's also available at this price from Amazon.

If you're in the market for one of the best TVs available, look no further — because the Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is a set that's hard to beat. It offers one of the best OLED performances on the market, and we know because we've tested it.

In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review, we loved the outstanding picture and audio quality, as well as the Google TV interface. We were also fans of the dynamic smart features. In fact, not only did this TV set earn an "Editor's Choice" badge, we also awarded it the number one spot in our best OLED TVs roundup.

This particular model features a bright 55-inch 4K OLED display with an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for those who enjoy an occasional gaming session on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Sony Bravia XR A80J also features HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support and runs on Google TV software, with Google Assistant already built-in. It also has four HDMI inputs and two USB ports for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Streaming folks will be glad to discover that this OLED TV features support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more, so you'll be torn between the wide choice of entertainment.

Overall, this deal is a bargain. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $400 less. And the 55-inch screen can easily fit into most rooms. Hurry, though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.

