This 65-inch 4K Google TV just crashed to $549 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals are hotting up, but that doesn't mean Best Buy is lagging behind on the sales. They have their own Black Friday in July sales event, and this TV deal is one Amazon will have to watch out for.

Right now, you can grab the 65" Hisense U6H 4K ULED TV for just $549 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Hisense is known for their line of affordable 4K sets, so it's even better to see a TV from the U6H line discounted so soon after its release.

Hisense's U6H line is affordable, but still offers great performance. It has Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ and FiImMaker Mode. Running at 60Hz, the TV also has HDMI 2.1 ports, Game Mode Plus and variable refresh rate, so it's a good budget TV for gamers.

The Hisense U6H line is new for 2022, so we're excited to see a sale on this brand-new budget TV. All the sizes are on sale at Best Buy, but the best deal is on the 65" model right now as it's actually cheaper than the smaller 50" size. If you're craving a bigger set, you can grab the 75" Hisense U6H for $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is a huge $600 off its usual price.

While we haven't had a chance to review this TV yet, Hisense has built up a good reputation with their budget TVs, and the Hisense U6H looks like it'll deliver to the same high standard. The Hisense U6H offers top-quality 4K resolution, as well as HDR10+ Adaptive support, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound.

This TV runs on the excellent Google TV OS, which gives you access to all the best streaming services you could want, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and many more. There's also support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you'll be able to control your TV hands-free. Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity and 4 HDMI ports, you'll be able to connect soundbars and other accessories as you wish.

The design of the TV is also surprisingly sleek for a budget model — Hisense has minimized the bezels, which makes for a stylish, futuristic look that'll fit well in almost any room.

