This 43-inch 4K Roku TV just dropped to $198 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday deals are popping up here, there and everywhere, but this is a deal worth shouting about. Right now you can get an excellent 4K smart TV for less than $200 at Walmart.

That would be the 43" Onn 4K Roku TV for $198 at Walmart (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed $45 off the TV, bringing it to a super-low price for a 4K set.

(opens in new tab) Onn 43" 4K Roku TV: $243 $198 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Onn 43-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

If you're looking for a super-cheap 4K TV, this Onn set is what you're looking for. Some retailers are selling 1080p TV sets at this price, but there's no need to settle for lower resolution thanks to this deal.

Thanks to running on the Roku TV operating system, using this TV is a cinch. The interface is well laid-out, making it easy to find the apps, shows and movies you're looking for. And don't worry about not having access to your favorites — Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV and more are all available.

Controlling the TV works just as well. You can use the remote that comes in-box, or download the Roku app from the app store to use your phone as the remote. This Onn TV is compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, too.

Walmart isn't topping our best TVs list with their own-brand Onn TV line, but it's hard to expect that out of a 4K TV that costs under $200. This TV does the basics at a very affordable price, and that's exactly what many people are looking for.

