These are the Prime Day PS5 deals PlayStation gamers should buy now

Sony’s persistently hard-to-buy next-gen console turns two years old next month. This means it’s finally old enough that sales events like October's Amazon Prime Day are starting to offer PS5 deals that are actually worth shouting about.

Of course, there are no discounts on the console itself — buying one at standard MSRP still requires hunting PS5 restock — but some of the best PS5 games and essential accessories are now starting to dip lower in price. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is currently offering a suite of offers that any PS5 owners will most certainly want to consider.

Discounts on official PS5 accessories are pretty much non-existent right now (Sony appears to be reserving them for its own sales events like Days of Play) but if you’re in the market for some must-play PS5 games, you’ve picked a great time to shop. These are the best PS5 deals available right now in Amazon’s latest Prime Day sales.

The best PS5 deals in Amazon October Prime Day sales

PS5 games

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West: $69 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 (opens in new tab) is also on sale for $39 and comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring: $59 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough.

(opens in new tab) Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49 $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

(opens in new tab) Guardians of the Galaxy: $29 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Join the Guardians of the Galaxy on an all-new original adventure. Play as Star-Lord and lead your motley crew to victory as you call the shots both in and out of battle. You'll need to prepare to face a cosmic threat that is hellbent on intergalactic annihilation. Should be no sweat. Probably.

(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: $69 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. It takes full advantage of the console's suite of next-gen features from the lightning-fast SSD to the innovative DualSense controller. The colorful action-adventure game sees intergalactic duo Ratchet & Clank return to face the sinister Dr. Nefarious in a dimension-hopping quest.

(opens in new tab) Battlefield 2042: $69 $11 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Battlefield 2042 earned itself a fairly deserved reputation as a misfire at launch, but since then the developers have been slowly making improvements and it's now in a significantly better state with redesigned maps, new weapons and a tweaked Specialist system. It's still got its flaws, but for $11 you'll certainly get your money's worth with Battlefield 2042.

(opens in new tab) Ghostwire Tokyo: $59 $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Something of a forgotten game, Ghostwire Tokyo was released earlier this year without much fanfare. Which is a great shameless as the atmospheric action game has a lot going for it. From its stunning recreation of Tokyo, to its enjoyable combat and surprisingly engaging side quests. It's a game that deserves a second chance, and at 50% off now is the perfect time to circle back to this one.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roam the countryside of medieval England as fierce Viking warrior in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Build your clan and construct a new home for your tribe, in this action RPG with more than 100 hours of content. You'll likely still be playing this one by the time Assassin's Creed Mirage launches next year.

(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto V: $39 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

You've probably already bought multiple copies of GTA V at this point, but that won't stop you buying it for PS5 as well. Rockstar's open-world crime juggernaut has never looked better than it does on PS5, and the faster loading times are game-changer (if you know, you know). You can also transfer a previous GTA Online character to this version so you won't lose all your progression.

PS5 accessories

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: $179 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $60 off as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.