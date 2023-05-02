The Samsung Galaxy A54 is our favorite cheap phone and it just hit lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is our choice for the best cheap phone on the market. It offers everything you could want from a phone — a great display, long battery life and strong cameras.

That's why I was so pleased to see that the Samsung Galaxy A54 is $374 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. The Samsung Galaxy A54 was already an incredible value at full price, and it's gotten even better with this $75 discount. It's one of the best cell phone deals available right now.

Lowest price: In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we called it a s serious contender for the best cheap phone title. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens. This is the lowest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy A54.

First of all, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has an awesome display. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is great to see for a phone at this price point. We also saw the phone's screen reach 854 nits of brightness, meaning it's bright and easy to see outdoors.

The 50MP main camera lens on the Samsung Galaxy A54 is the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy S23, which means the A54 takes awesome shots. There's a 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro lens on the A54 too. Sharp night-time and indoor shots earned the phone a spot on our best camera phones list.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on the Exynos 1380 system-on-chip, and was very responsive during everyday tasks and gaming. Our reviewer was able to switch between multiple apps and run demanding games like PUBG mobile with very little lag. The A54 couldn't outperform competition like the Google Pixel 6a, which is disappointing, but the Samsung Galaxy A54's performance will be more than acceptable for most users.

Last off, the Samsung Galaxy A54 delivers excellent battery life. With the refresh rate set to adaptive, we got 10 hours and 20 minutes out of our unit during our tests. With the refresh rate set to 60Hz, the phone lasted for 11 hours and 46 minutes.

I highly recommend picking up the Samsung Galaxy A54, especially at this price. If you're still looking for your perfect phone, check out our iPhone deals coverage.