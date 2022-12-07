The new Apple Watch Ultra is $50 off right before Christmas

The Apple Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting watch we've seen Apple release in the past few years — it has a huge 49mm display, an Action Button and xtra-long battery life, making this a contender for athletes in a way Apple never has been before.

If you, or someone you love, has an Apple Watch Ultra on their holiday list this year, we've got good news — it's on sale, and nearly as low as it was on Cyber Monday.

Right now the Apple Watch Ultra is $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $50 off. This isn't quite as cheap as the $739 Black Friday price, but this is a good discount for the best Apple Watch on the market for anyone doing serious training.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Apple Watch Ultra is $50 right now on Amazon. It's a great saving on Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. The sale is currently only on the blue Ocean loop band, but is selling out fast!

This is the cheapest you’ll find the Apple Watch Ultra right now. In addition to new watchOS running features, the Ultra has an extra third button — the Action Button — which makes pausing the watch or logging laps easier with sweaty fingers or when wearing gloves.

The Apple Watch Ultra also has a brighter display of 2,000 nits (the brightest screen on any Apple Watch), and a battery life of up to 60 hours, which is a huge improvement on the 18 hours of the Apple Watch 8. The Apple Watch Ultra uses the latest GPS protocol (L5), promising the most precise location data of any Apple Watch yet, and there's a siren safety feature to help you alert others of your location if you get lost on the trail.

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three different bands. The watch itself is the same, but you can choose between the Alpine loop, the Trail loop and the Ocean loop. The sale is currently only on the Ocean loop — but during testing, we found this to be the most comfortable Apple Watch Ultra strap to wear, especially when wet.

Want to know more? Be sure to check out our Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra face-off.