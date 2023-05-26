The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 just crashed to lowest price ever — they're our favorite ANC Buds

Looking for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones ? Or perhaps even the best noise-cancelling earbuds ? This awesome Memorial Day sale at Amazon is exactly what you need.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are $249 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for our favorite pair of noise-cancelling earbuds on the market. Prefer over-ear headphones instead? The Bose QuietComfort 45 are $279 at Amazon right now. This is $50 off their usual price.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700. Amazon has slashed $50 off their usual price.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 offer strong, balanced sound, with adjustable sound profiles to tweak the audio to your liking. Plus, they have best-in-class ANC — outdoor noise, distractions and wind interference were all but silenced in our testing. There are 10 levels of ANC to choose from, so you’re in total control of how much sound you want to let in. And these earbuds last for 6 hours of playtime, or up to 24 hours with the charging case.

As for the Bose QuietComfort 45 , they’re some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market right now. These headphones delivered clear, detailed audio in our tests, with strong bass on show. As for ANC, these headphones are seriously impressive. Low and mid-range frequencies were silenced, and high-range frequencies were minimized. These headphones last for 24 hours of use on a charge.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and the Bose QuietComfort 45 share one downside — these headphones are dedicated noise-cancelers, meaning the ANC can’t be turned off. Both models have Aware Mode, which lets you keep listening to your music while staying aware of outside sound, at least.