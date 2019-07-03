Early Prime Day Deal: TCL 75-inch 4K TV Just $799

We're expecting to see a multitude of 4K TV deals on Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then and need a new TV asap, Walmart is offering a head-turning deal you can buy right now.

For a limited time, you can get the TCL 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV (75S425) on sale for just $799.99. That's $800 off and one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've ever seen.

TCL 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $799.99 ($800 off) For a limited time you can get the TCL 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $799.99. That's one of the least-expensive 75-inch TVs we've ever seen.View Deal

If you're not familiar with TCL, you should be. The company makes some of the best TVs we've tested. While it's generally easy to find TCL's TVs on sale, the larger sets don't typically see price drops this dramatic.

This model, which is part of TCL's entry level 4-Series, features HDR support (HDR10), a 120Hz refresh rate, and Roku's operating system. The OS gives you instant access to a wide selection of streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, PlayStation Vue, Sling, and more.

Looking for more TV bargains? Make sure to follow our guide to the best TV deals.