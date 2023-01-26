Super Bowl TV deal drops 65" Samsung OLED to its lowest price ever

On the hunt for the best Super Bowl TV deal? Well, this is a serious contender.

The Samsung 65-inch S95B QD-OLED is $1,799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. You can also get it at Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price or Amazon (opens in new tab), although stock is low. At $500 off its usual asking price, this stunning TV is now at its lowest price ever.

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now at its lowest price ever. This TV delivers best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. If this deal sells out, you can also get it from Samsung (opens in new tab).

Can't decide between LED and OLED? Well, the Samsung S95B is the best of both worlds. We were seriously impressed with this TV in our Samsung S95B OLED review, so much so that it earned a spot on our lists of the best TVs and the best OLED TVs.

It's hard to believe this is Samsung's first QD-OLED TV when it looks this good. Colors are rich and vibrant, and there's support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG. It's not perfect, however — the greatly improved brightness of the Samsung S95B comes at the cost of no true blacks. The overall picture quality is still incredible, though, and this TV can even upscale content to 4K well.

The sound is also great out of the box compared to most TVs, so there's no need to spring extra for one of the best soundbars unless you demand the absolute best listening experience. And gamers will appreciate the S95B's 120Hz refresh rate, low lag time, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

All in all, this is an excellent TV that we highly recommend picking up, especially now it's fallen to this price. Looking for more options? Stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage for all the best savings in the runup to the big game.