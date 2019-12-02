Snag this $99 iPhone Cyber Monday deal before it sells out

Cyber Monday is great for deals on all kinds of tech, though it typically isn't the best for those looking to save on iPhones. Thankfully, Walmart is running a promotion that makes getting your hands on one of Apple's handsets very affordable (albeit with a catch or two).

Walmart is currently offering an iPhone 6s through Straight Talk for just $99. Now, the iPhone 6s is obviously a couple years old at this point, but don't let that put you off this deal.

iPhone 6s: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

The iPhone 6s is still a quality phone in 2019, with a solid A9 processor, a colorful display and well-rounded cameras across the front and back. It's also quite small, and fits into a pocket easily.

You see, the iPhone 6s is still a considerably more capable device than most low-end handsets these days. In fact, we'd go so far as to say you won't find a better smartphone for under $100 — so buyers on a strict budget should especially take note. And with a 4.7-inch display, it's also one of the last devices out there for people who prefer compact phones.

The catch here is that to get that $200 off, you will have to activate your iPhone 6s on Straight Talk. Walmart's prepaid network didn't fare well in our most recent round of carrier testing, though it did exhibit significantly improved performance compared to years prior. With remarkably cheap plans on offer, like the ability to get 25GB for $45 per month, Straight Talk at least makes a compelling data-for-money proposition, if nothing else.

As for the iPhone 6s, it did receive Apple's latest iOS 13 software release earlier this year despite its age, and could potentially see an upgrade to iOS 14 in 2020 as well, with any luck. The iPhone 6s is also the last smartphone Apple ever produced with a headphone jack, making it very desirable to a great many users to this day.

If you're looking for the cheapest path to an iPhone, this deal is worth your consideration.