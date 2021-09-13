September sale at Lowe's knocks up to $500 off select appliances

Major holidays are the best time to make appliance purchases. However, if you missed out on Labor Day, there's some good news.

Lowe's is taking up to $500 off select appliances as part of its buy more, save more sale. Spend $1,499 to $1,998 and you'll get $150 off, spend $1,999 to $2,498 and you'll get $300 off, or spend $2,499 or more to get the full $500 savings. The sales are valid through September 15.

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Lowe's

Additionally, Lowe's is taking up to 20% off select appliances. These stanadlone deals include discounts on microwaves, refrigerators, and more. Not sure which unit to buy? Make sure to check out our list of the year's best refrigerators and best microwaves for our picks and recommendations.

